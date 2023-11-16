On Thursday the European Commission announced the renewal of the authorization for the use of glyphosate, a powerful herbicide, for another 10 years. The substance is the main ingredient in Roundup, one of the most used herbicides in the world. For years, scientists, control bodies and companies have been debating whether it is appropriate to ban its use: the World Health Organization (WHO) classifies it as a substance “probably carcinogenic to humans”, but the European Chemicals Agency considers it instead “non-carcinogenic substance”. The announcement was made after the Commission’s proposal to renew the approval of glyphosate was twice failed by a qualified majority by the European Union’s Appeals Committee, made up of representatives of all member states.

The Commission said it was legally obliged to adopt a decision before the expiry of the current approval, scheduled for 15 December, and that it had adopted the proposal to renew it because there is insufficient evidence on the harmfulness of glyphosate to human health and the environment, according to assessments carried out by the European Food Safety Authority of the European Union. However, the Commission will renew the approval of glyphosate for 10 instead of 15 years, as is usually foreseen for this type of substance, and will impose “new conditions and restrictions” on its use, given that scientific research on the impact of glyphosate is intensifying and new data and knowledge could therefore emerge about its impact on human health and the environment.

The Commission said that “if evidence emerges to indicate that the approval criteria are no longer met, a review of the approval may be initiated at any time”, which may be amended or revoked.