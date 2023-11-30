Christine Lagarde and the digital Euro

The EU is pressing for the banking union

There have not been many new credit institutions created in recent years within the eurozone, mainly due to the large number of banks already present. The main issue concerns the traditional business model of banks, which requires the search for new sources of income and the reduction of branches. The investor seems to be moving away from banks due to profitability that does not meet expectations. Luis de Guindos, vice president of the Central Bank European Union (ECB), suggested that further cross-border consolidation may be necessary. In an interview with De Standaard and La Libre Belgique, he said that considering the cost structure of European banks, consolidation could offer a solution, especially at a cross-border level under a single supervisor and in the context of a single monetary policy. The Truth writes it.



The need for marriages between European banks was previously mentioned by Eurotower representatives, not only for risk, but also in relation to the banking union. The consolidation of the financial system began with savings management companies, particularly in the asset management sector, where large Italian banks are pioneers and manage billions of euros of government bonds and savings. Currently, there is intense focus on negotiations with the European Union, in particular on the reform of the Stability Pact, the ESM and fiscal harmonization, which the government Meloni believes they should be addressed in an overall package.

The Council of the European Union has already approved a mandate to negotiate with the European Parliament on proposed changes to the Bank Recovery and Resolution Directive. Andrea Enria, President of the Supervisory Board of the ECB, expressed the desire to see the presence of more European banks with a diversified portfolio in various parts of the banking union, similar to Europe’s JPMorgan. Enria noted that European banks are currently more segmented in their cross-border operations, considering it a missed opportunity. He highlighted the importance of diversification across member states, stressing that if one state suffers a shock, losses can be offset by profits generated in another country. Enria stated that this is the main advantage of cross-border mergers in terms of stability.

