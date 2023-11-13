The first details of The Eternals 2 are revealed, the long-awaited sequel to the group of the most powerful characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Warning SPOILERS. The first movie of 2021 was very interesting, since the team was completely divided and some of the members were captured by the Celestials. So The Eternals 2 has an interesting task of explaining everything that will happen from now on.

Insider Daniel Richtman has revealed that The Eternals 2 is already underway and that there will also be an epic return. This is Ikaris by Richard Madden. So the powerful member of the group could be back after his surprising turn as a villain in the original film.

It must be remembered that Ikaris left Earth in apparent self-destruction by flying towards the sun. His return raises interesting questions about the nature of the Eternals and their connection to the Celestials.

Icarus (Richard Madden)

The celestials will be very important.

The Eternals 2 could also explore revealing Marvel Studios trademarks, such as Celestials: End of Time, leaked before last year’s San Diego Comic-Con. This suggests a connection to the Multiverse Saga and time travel.

This is the situation of all the Eternals. Ikkaris (Richard Madden) flew into the sun and we assume he’s dead, at least for now. Ajak (Salma Hayek) and Gilgamesh (Ma Dong-seok) die at the hands of the deviants. Sprite (Lia McHugh) decided to become human, so she could grow up and live a mortal life. Sersi (Gemma Chan), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani) and Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry) decide to stay on Earth, but are captured by the Celestials and say they will be judged for preventing the destruction of Earth by stopping the birth of Tiamut. . That is why Thena (Angelina Jolie), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff) and Druig (Barry Keoghan) who had left our planet decide that they will help them, for this they have Eros (Harry Styles) and Pip the troll (Patton Oswalt).

Do you want to see The Eternals 2? Do you think it’s a good idea for Ikkaris to return after spending time in the sun? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section.

