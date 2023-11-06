If you haven’t seen The Equalizer 3 in theaters, don’t worry because very soon you will be able to do so in digital and Blu-Ray versions.

Get ready for another dose of intense justice and redemption! Denzel Washington reprises his iconic role as Robert McCall in The Equalizer 3, giving fans of the action franchise a thrilling ride through a world of revenge and retribution. The film will be available for digital purchase on November 7 and on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-Ray and DVD formats on November 14.

But that’s not all, because to add even more excitement, fans will be able to enjoy a collection of multi-features spanning all three films in the franchise. This 3-movie collection in 4K Ultra HD features exclusive presentations of the films in enhanced IMAX format, ensuring a truly immersive viewing experience. Additionally, the inclusion of DTS-X audio for The Equalizer 2 and The Equalizer 3 promises to take the cinematic experience to the next level.

What is it about?

In The Equalizer 3, Robert McCall (Denzel Washington) confronts haunting memories of his dark past after retiring from the world of government assassinations. Seeking solace in the pursuit of justice for the oppressed and exploited, McCall finds an unexpected sense of belonging in southern Italy. But when his new friends fall under the ruthless control of local crime bosses, McCall must rise up once again to protect them and take on the ruthless mob.

The “Equalizer” franchise stars Denzel Washington as Robert McCall, an enigmatic former assassin with a troubled past who emerges as a force of vengeance for the exploited and oppressed. This three-film collection offers viewers the opportunity to witness McCall’s evolution from lone avenger to unstoppable hero. Along the way, he faces formidable adversaries, from Russian gangsters to the fearsome Italian mafia, in a fast-paced trilogy full of action, justice and redemption.

So, get ready for a thrilling adventure filled with action, suspense, and McCall’s unwavering desire to bring justice. The Equalizer 3 is about to bring justice and revenge to your home!