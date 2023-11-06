The scene that Matthew Perry flatly refused to shoot after talking to the writers, and it’s going to surprise you as soon as you know it.

The late Matthew Perry has left us many memories not only in his appearances on Friends but also in movies.

Throughout the 10 seasons of Friends, he has gone down in history for his charismatic performance that will endure in the retinas of millions of viewers around the world.

And although during the 10 seasons of Friends only two episodes were banned in certain countries, the truth is that there was a scene from one episode that was already written in the script, and that Matthew Perry He threw it away because he basically didn’t like it.

Although Matthew Perry was playing Chandler Bing in a multitude of pranks in the 10 seasons of Friends, what few people know is that there was one scene that he flatly refused to film.

In an appearance on What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, he was asked if there was a Friends story in which he didn’t feel particularly comfortable: “There was a story on Friends where Chandler went to a male strip club because he liked them. a lot of sandwiches. And I called and said, ‘Let’s not do this.'”

In the end, speaking with the scriptwriters, he finally managed to stop this scene from being filmed.

Taking into account that Matthew Perry also contributed to different lines of the script, especially to strengthen his character, it is not strange that the scriptwriters themselves listened to him about this scene and it was ultimately not filmed.

And, as the seasons went by, the main actors and actresses of Friends came to have substantial weight, and even to influence different issues in the script.