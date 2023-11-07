The Epic Games Store is about to turn five years old. In December 2018, the company behind ‘Fortnite’ raised the curtain and presented its own video game distribution platform with the clear objective of competing with Steam, GOG, and the rest of the alternatives that were on the market at that time.

There has been a lot of rain since then and, close to the store’s fifth anniversary, it is a good time to contrast the ideal with which it was born and what it has achieved up to this point. For this, let’s go back in time to August 2017 to see what the vision of the business that the CEO of Epic Games had.

The idea of ​​a platform with a revenue distribution never seen before

Tim Sweeney, the head of the video game giant, had long criticized Steam’s distribution scheme, which consisted of giving developers the 70% of income and keep 30% of them, something also seen in similar distribution platforms on the market.

For the executive, a cut of between 7% and 8% would have been enough to achieve profitability, achieving “a significant profit.” Approximately a year after those statements, the Epic Games Store materialized with a somewhat different revenue distribution, specifically 88/12%.

Since then, the platform of the creators of ‘Fortnite’ has maintained the aforementioned scheme with the exception of its programs First Run and Now On Epic, both proposals with which has tried to attract developers with 100% of the income, although for a limited time and under strict requirements.

It is no secret that the Epic Games Store has made a huge effort to attract video game developers, something it has partially achieved if we take into account that Steam continues to be the epicenter of many important AAA titles and, above all, the most popular platform. chosen worldwide by users.





We know that having an easily recognizable name and even being an icon in certain industries does not guarantee a ideal financial balance. Tell that to Spotify, which took a decade to reach profitability despite being the leading streaming music platform. And the Epic Games Store? Let’s see.

During all this time it was not very clear whether Epic’s platform was losing money or not, although the recent legal confrontation between it and Google has revealed the reality: the Epic Games Store is still not profitable, even with its 12% revenue cut. %, far from that aspirational 8%.

Battles between companies in court are often a scene where some of their best-kept secrets are revealed. Sweeney, let us remember, described the Valve’s revenue sharing as “unfair”, although his own scheme has failed to become profitable. The reasons that give rise to this, certainly, are very varied.

From Epic they have not hesitated to point out that they are “focused on growth”, a reality that seems to want to justify the millions of dollars in investment to offer free games and a recent job cut. Steam, for its part, continues to be the market leader and has even managed to reduce its cut in certain cases.

Titles whose income is between 10 and 50 million dollars are under a 75/25% income distribution scheme. And all those who exceed the 50 million dollars of 80/20%. Of course, it is still far from what the Epic Games Store currently offers, and it does not seem like it will decrease further.

Images: Steam | Epic

In Xataka: The Apple M3 Max has a GPU that is close to the RTX 4080. And that opens the door to “Mac for gamers”