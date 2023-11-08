Coronation King Charles III

UK, Charles III’s speech and the embarrassment over the text written by others. Here’s what the staunch environmentalist had to say

Throughout the United Kingdom there was great anticipation for the first speech as king of Carlo III in front of all the Parliament reunited, but his “King’s Speech” actually turned out to be a sensational own goal. The king, as per tradition, read a previously prepared text and written by the prime minister. But the words that the government put in his mouth – we read in Il Corriere della Sera – they clashed with everything he has fought for all his life. The theme that is dearest to him, as we know, is the environment: but a key passage in Sunak’s programme, which the king was forced to read, was the green light for new gas and oil drilling in the North Sea, something Carlo has always opposed. All his eyes were focused on the sovereign, to see if with a grimace, a raise of an eyebrow, a studied pause, he would betray his thoughts: and when he read the passage on energy policy, he glanced towards Lords and deputies which could also appear as veiled skepticism.



Throughout the speech, Carlo he clearly made an effort to look like the as impersonal as possible: but in his tone, in certain hesitations, one could sense it fatigue of someone who has to play a part they don’t really believe in. It was – continues Il Corriere – a historic day Westminster: the King’s first speech for more than seventy years. It was in fact 1950 when George VI spoke in Parliament for the last time: since then it has always been the speech of Regina. And even last year, when Elizabeth was now incapacitated and it was Charles who pronounced it on her behalf, the Crown placed on a pillow was there to remember the presence of the sovereign. As is known, the speech de re is in reality written by the prime minister and serves to illustrate the government’s legislative agenda for the new parliamentary session: the sovereign is only a “speaker”, required to be impartial e impassive. But if it was never known what she really thought about the late queen – and she never let her opinions leak out – on the contrary, the views of Carlo are known to everyone and need to be talked about new drillings it caused him a lot of discomfort.

