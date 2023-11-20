loading…

Hamas’ al-Qassam Brigades kills 6 more Israeli soldiers in ground war in Gaza. Photo/REUTERS/Shir Torem

GAZA – Izz ad-Din Al-Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, announced on Sunday that it had killed six soldiers Israel from zero distance in the Juhor ad-Dik neighborhood southeast of Gaza City.

On the same day, the Israeli military, as quoted by AFP, Monday (20/11/2023), admitted that a number of its soldiers had been killed again, increasing the number of soldiers killed to 64 since the ground war began in Gaza.

However, local media reports said the number of Israeli soldiers killed was more than that.

“Al-Qassam members eliminated six Zionist soldiers from zero range, in the Juhor ad-Dik area, after attacking them with anti-personnel missiles, and approaching them with machine guns,” read the al-Qassam Brigades statement.

On Saturday evening, al-Qassam Brigades said its fighters had ambushed Israeli troops and detonated an anti-personnel device targeting occupying troops in southwest Gaza.

“17 vehicles were completely or partially destroyed in all areas of the attack on the Gaza Strip,” continued the Hamas military wing.

The Israeli military had previously announced that it was preparing to expand the war against Hamas to the southern region of Gaza after claiming to have conquered the northern region of the Palestinian enclave.

The massive war in Gaza has entered its 45th day since it broke out on October 7, 2023. The war began after Hamas launched a major attack on southern Israel called Operation al-Aqsa Storm, killing around 1,200 people and taking hundreds more hostage.

In response, Israel declared war by bombarding Gaza almost non-stop to this day. More than 12,300 Palestinians have been killed in air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip since then.

Thousands of buildings, including hospitals, mosques, and churches, have also been damaged or destroyed by the relentless Israeli attacks.

Worse yet, Israel’s blockade has cut off fuel, electricity and water supplies to Gaza, and reduced aid supplies to little.

Israel rejected calls for a ceasefire until Hamas freed all the hostages it was holding.

