After ten years, Shingeki no Kyojin came to an end this weekend after releasing its last and shocking chapter lasting more than an hour. An ending that, as happened at the time with the manga, has not left anyone indifferent, but its creator, Hajime Isayama, guaranteed a few days before its premiere that he had a surprise prepared, which suggested that it might introduce some change. important in the last scenes or perhaps it prolonged the way it was going to end a little longer.

However, in the end it was neither one thing nor the other. The modification that has been carried out has been somewhat more subtle and related to one of the most important sequences. Naturally this implies that If you continue reading from this point you will encounter spoilers. related to the end of Attack the titans.

Isayama himself has given an interview to The New York Times in which he commented that from the beginning he wanted to participate in this episode because he wanted to change part of one of the most important conversations of all that Eren and Armin have. Specifically in which the first confesses the reason why he has annihilated 80% of the world’s population and in which he admits that he wishes he had lived happily with Mikasa.

In the manga you can see Eren with a great feeling of guilt for everything that happened, explaining that his intention was to remain a villain so that his friends would kill him and thus they would be considered heroes for the rest of the world, which It would serve to prevent armies from around the world from attacking the island of Paradis again. Even so, the tone of this conversation that both characters maintain He did not convince Isayama.

That is why in the anime there are certain phrases that have been changed so that Eren is not considered the only one responsible for everything that has happened, since Armin claims to be guilty as well and does not doubt that they will both end up going to hell when he dies. Therefore, the scene has been modified so that the weight of the massacre falls on the shoulders of both:

My thought wasn’t really that Armin was trying to push Eren away for the sake of justice or anything. Rather he wanted, in a way, to assume joint responsibility. He wanted to become an accomplice. To do this, Armin had to make sure to use very strong words so that he could take those sins on himself. And that was the intention behind it.





Despite everything, Isayama believes that he would have loved to have the ability to change the ending, especially since he himself admitted a long time ago that he regretted the controversial way in which the manga concluded. Nevertheless, he felt like he was tied to the idea he originally thought from the first moment he published the first issue of the manga.

The truth is that the situation with Eren actually overlaps in some ways with my own history with this manga. When I first started the series I was worried it would be cancelled. It was a work that no one else knew about. But I had already started the story with the end in mind. And the story ended up being read and seen by an incredible number of people, and it gave me enormous power that I wasn’t entirely comfortable with.

It would have been nice if I could have changed the ending. Writing manga is supposed to be liberating. But if it was completely free, then I should have been able to change the ending. I could have changed it and said I wanted to go in a different direction. But the fact is that he was tied to what he had originally imagined when he was young. And so, manga became a very restrictive art form for me, similar to how the enormous powers Eren acquired ended up restricting him.

With the anime already finished and an ending that leaves the door open for a possible continuation, due to the scene of the boy who finds a tree similar to the one Ymir entered and gave rise to the entire story, the only thing that is guaranteed about the future of Shingeki no Kyojin is that in April of next year an 18-page story will be published that will be dedicated entirely to Levi.

