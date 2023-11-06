After 10 years, the Attack on Titan anime came to an end in an epic and emotional way.

The end of Attack on Titan showed different nuances of its characters, having a very interesting conclusion that has given a lot to talk about inside and outside the fandom.

After a decade, the Attack on Titan anime has come to an end, having a very interesting conclusion that has given a lot to talk about inside and outside the fandom of the work of Hajime Isayamawell has generated diverse reactions and extensive debate among viewers who have not stopped analyzing every detail of this ending.

And the conclusion that Isayama gave to the work was the subject of controversy in the manga and now, after having been adapted to the anime, it seems that this ghost has been revivedsince some followers remain dissatisfied with this conclusion, while others have praised this endinghighlighting that It was coherent given the approach that Eren Jaeger’s last actions had..

Despite all the emotion he expressed the end of Attack on Titanthis one too left some doubts in the fans that deserve to be cleared up. That is why in this post we will address part of this controversial conclusion that will give us something to talk about for many years to come.

It’s fasting Contains Spoilers for Attack on Titan.

The final battle against Eren Jaeger and the Rumble

This final episode began exactly where the previous one had ended. with Armin, Mikasa, Jean, Connie, Levi and the others descending on the back of Eren’s Founding Titan, as they planned to blow up this Titan form. However, before doing so, an Okapi-like Titan swallows Armingiving an unexpected twist to the plans of this group who must quickly rethink the situation and save Armin.

This unexpected change of plans foreshadowed that things were going to get worse, since Eren had summoned several of the Titans from the past to put his former companions in great trouble or so we thought. However, as the situation begins to become more tense You can see that Ymir was the one behind all the obstacles that were presented to the members of the Global Alliance.

Likewise, in the midst of these great predicaments, and being in the mouth of the Okapi-like Titan, Armin laments his uselessness as he watches his friends risk their lives in vain, realizing that he is able to visualize what is happening. abroad, then He had been transported to the Paths dimension where he meets Zeke Jaeger..

Armin made Zeke understand the meaning of life

After meeting Zeke, Armin asks him to help him stop Eren. However, the wielder of the Beast Titan is in a state of shockbecause in his resignation he did not understand the meaning of life, so the young Eldian showed him that life It was about the small and meaningless things that brought joy to people, which led Zeke to imagine how happy he would have been if he could have played baseball longer with Ksaver.

This detail led to The spirits of the previous Titan bearers will manifest and help them fight Eren., tipping the balance in their favor. Likewise, after this great opportunity, Mikasa managed to free Armin from the mouth of the Okapi-like Titan, and Zeke as an act of redemption and to atone for his sins he allowed himself to be killed by Levi, which led to the Rumbling stopping.

As the Rumbling has stopped, Jean took advantage of that moment to detonate the explosives around the neck of Eren’s Founding Titan.forcing out the worm-like creature that first bonded with Ymir Fritzwhich Armin attempted to destroy by transforming into the Colossal Titan.

Mikasa’s tough decision and her show of true love for Eren

It seems that Armin’s Colossal explosion didn’t stop Erenas he resurfaced with a new Titan form to fight his friend, and to make things more difficult the strange worm-like creature released a gas that turned the other Eldians into Pure Titansexcept for Mikasa, Levi, Falco, Pieck, Reiner, so that they could help him reconnect with Eren.

However, as they fly over Falco, Mikasa begins to have some headaches in which she experiences a vision of a world where she and Eren fled and they lived in peace while the world went to war, making this moment more emotional and profound. This vision gave sufficient determination to Mikasa to finish off Eren, so in a great feat He beheaded his great love, saying goodbye to him with a final kiss.

The conversation with Armin and Eren’s true plan

With the death of Eren, You can see how he and Armin met in the dimension of the Paths and all as part of a memory that the young Jaeger had erased but that with his disappearance they returned again, being shown to the spectators.

During this meeting it can be seen that both relive some important momentsbut Eren’s true plan is also revealed, and that is that the latter wanted Armin and the others will become heroes for defeating himbecause he wanted them to have long lives, which is why he carried out this entire massacre, since it was the only way to proceed that he found.

Besides, Eren reveals that this was the only way he had to put an end to the Titans and leave his friends alivesince, despite his selfish decision, He always wanted to protect his teammates no matter the consequences and that was evident in their actions. In fact, Eren with The Rumbling reduced the world population by 80% outside Paradis Island, preventing them from taking immediate reprisals against the inhabitants of this place, prolonging the existence of the Eldians for a longer time.

In fact, Of all the scenarios Eren saw this was the only way to go, since almost all of them gave the same result. However, Armin In an act of compassion, he took the responsibility of making Eren worry about the threats of the outside world, since it was the outside world who taught him about the outside world.

This scene showed that Eren was still the samebecause I didn’t want to die and He wanted Mikasa to love only him.. However, he had no choice but to save his friends, this being the true purpose of the controversial actions of this young man who without thinking gave his life so that his friends could live for a long time.

Mikasa and the post-credits scene

Mikasa after having beheaded Eren, He decides to give his loved one a proper burial.so he leaves for Paradise, making the tree in which they grew up together, Eren’s grave, visiting him day after day and feeling the absence of this. Likewise, it can be seen that Mikasa usually visits Eren’s grave, wearing the distinctive scarf that he gave her.

In the middle of one of Mikasa’s visits while remembering Eren, a bird approaches her, and loosens the scarf from her neckthis being a metaphor that indicates that Eren will always be with her, and that he wants it to be free. As the years go by, Mikasa returns to Eren’s grave accompanied by a man and a baby. As time passes, Mikasa dies of old age and is buried in the same placeresting next to her beloved Eren.

On the other hand, the post-credits scene shows how Eldia advances in time, constructing large buildings that represent its evolution. However, as predicted the conflicts would never endsince later these constructions would be destroyed by bombs, giving indications that a new war would break out.

Isayama’s message was very clear in this post-credits scene, since No matter how many sacrifices are made, if humans do not learn from their mistakes, they will repeat them again.the destruction of Eldia being an example of this.

Later, in a post-war period, A little boy appears with a red scarf and with features similar to Mikasa’swho accompanied by a dog reach a tree that It resembles the one that gave Ymir Fritz his powersgiving indications that the cycle could repeat itself again.

Without a doubt, This was a very coherent ending given the entire conflict that was unleashed as a result of Eren’s plan.since this conclusion showed different shades of the charactersdetailing in depth his ideals, demonstrating that the young Jaeger was neither a hero nor a villain, since He just wanted his friends to live as long as possible. without threats, this being his perspective of freedom or the way in which he decided to free those close to him.

