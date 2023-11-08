The Fall of

November, the penultimate month of the year, with a launch of extraordinary importance for the future of the Mutant Franchise at Panini Cómics. X-PATROL: HELLFIRE GALA 2023 marks the beginning of “Fall of X”, the most brutal, bloodthirsty and deadly chapter of the Age of Krakoa for mutants. Whatever type of reader you are, you are not prepared for this monumental comicwhich radically changes the scenario for the mutants.

We regularly offer you previews of Panini’s most notable comics, and this one is certainly worth a look, due to the gigantic gathering of talent it contains, but you know what? We do not want to tell you anything about what happens in its pages. We prefer that you discover it for yourself. The consequences for the mutants are beginning to be felt this month, in X-FORCE, but we will not see them in full until December in the rest of the series. At the same time, in LOBEZNO 36, an electrifying crossover with the Ghost Rider series begins, which you can read in its entirety at the Logan header. Just three installments to complete this adventure, in which we will attend the first meeting that took place between Wolverine and Johnny Blaze.

The comic-book also highlights THE FANTASTIC 4 9, a comic narrated from the point of view of a blind person, Alicia Masters, which also consists of a reflection on the nature of art… with all the action and spectacularity that can be expected from a Marvel comic! In CAPTAIN AMERICA 17, you will find Captain America #750 USA from the Legacy numbering, with the consequent celebration: we have the epilogue of “Cold War”, Sam Wilson’s farewell from the title (although he will continue as Sentinel of Freedom).

Two premieres this month at MARVEL LIBRARY. Both the adventures of NAMOR, THE SUBMARINE MAN and those of NICK FURY, AGENT OF SHIELD arrive. These are two secondary Marvel titles from the sixties, but they nevertheless contain an immense amount of attractions. Stan Lee and Gene Colan bring one of the founding heroes of the House of Ideas back to the fore in Namor, while in Nick Fury, Agent of SHIELD the successful duo of Stan Lee and Jack Kirby bring the agency par excellence to life of the Marvel Universe and put one of its key characters at the head of it. In both cases, the bet will only increase in the following numbers, with the respective arrivals of John Buscema and Jim Steranko.

In MARVEL SAGA, MARK WAID’S DAREDEVIL is completed, in a wonderful tenth volume, which closes the participation of both this writer and Chris Samnee in the world of the Guardian Devil. Furthermore, we have an exceptionality, which is SPIDERMAN: FUGA, a unique volume within MARVEL SAGA, whose plot, by Tony Bedard and, again, Manuel García, completes the events of the escape from La Balsa, which gave rise to the birth of The New Avengers.

MARVEL MUST-HAVE comes loaded with impactful works from the last two decades, among which THE AVENGERS: RED ZONE stands out, in which we find none other than Geoff Johns, in one of his few works for Marvel, and Olivier Coipel, before drawing DYNASTY OF M, united in an electrifying adventure of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. These also begin a new stage, that of “The Heroic Age”, with Brian Michael Bendis and John Romita Jr., in MARVEL MUST-HAVE. THE AVENGERS 1, while THE AMAZING X-Men 2 closes the memorable era of Joss Whedon and John Cassaday.

November essentials: MARVEL GOLD. EXCALIBUR 2, which continues the extraordinary stage of Chris Claremont and Alan Davis with the English mutant group, deploying their show throughout the Multiverse, decades before it became a fashion; MARVEL HEROES. SPIDERMAN’S WEB: MOVE marks the end of Peter Parker’s long period as a bachelor, in a volume that also includes adventures that have not been reissued in our country for several decades, among them “The Love Sect”, written by Peter David. Finally, MARVEL MASTERPIECES. THE INVINCIBLE IRON MAN BY D. MICHELINIE, B. LAYTON AND J. ROMITA JR. 3 OF 3 closes the first project of this line that we released in 2023, with a volume that includes Iron Man’s mythical trip to Camelot in the company of Doctor Doom.

Additionally, Mark Millar and Juanan Ramírez bring us NIGHT CLUB, a new volume of Millarworld in which we discover what happens when you are 17 years old and become a vampire. Panini Cómics also launches two large-format volumes: KICK ASS OMNIBUS, with the complete saga developed by Millar together with John Romita Jr., and KILL OR BE KILLED OMNIBUS, the classic from the CRIMINAL and FATALE team, formed by Ed Brubaker and Sean Phillips.

In addition, Bonelli brings us TEX WILLER: IN THE LAND OF THE SEMINOLES, with the return of the mythical character of the American West. And in manga, he points out the premieres of 10 THINGS I WANT TO DO BEFORE 40, by Mamita; DAD, DAD AND ME: OUR STORY, by ROJI, the spectacular YARICHIN BITCH CLUB ARTBOOK, a new large-sized edition of IKIGAMI, the masterpiece by Motoro Mase, or the premiere of two new series: HIRANO AND KAGIURA, by Shou Harusono , and BECAUSE OF YOU I CAN’T BREATHE, by Zeniko Sumiya.

