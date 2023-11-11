This week one of the longest Hollywood actor strikes in history ended. It has been hard for them, because most of them have gone six months without receiving a salary. And only a minimal percentage of actors are millionaires. But they have gotten what they wanted. Including put limits on the use of artificial intelligence to replace them.

The strike of actors of the SAG-AFTRA union It started last May, a little after the writers’ strike, which has also ended.

Both breaks have delayed a multitude of series and movies that were scheduled to premiere in 2023, moving to 2024, and even 2025. Among them, the final season of Stranger Things, for example.

A great victory for actors… against AI

This week, the SAG-AFTRA union reached an agreement with the film companies. As has happened with the scriptwriters, in the end the production companies know that, without scriptwriters or actors, there are no series or movies. So both guilds have gotten most of what they asked for.

In the case of actors, They are going to receive a global salary increase of 1,000 million dollars in three years. Besides, They will charge a percentage of streaming profitsdepending on the views.

Finally, they have suddenly stopped the attempts of production companies to replace them, for free, with artificial intelligence.

One of the causes of the strike was the announcement that Some studios wanted to 3D scan the actors’ faces, so they could be replaced by AI when necessary. For example, to add extra scenes, rejuvenate them, etc. All without charging for using your image.

The agreement prevents studios from using AI to replace actors without their consent. And they must also pay them when they use it with their image.

That actors and scriptwriters are better paid and work more comfortably is good news for viewers.. Because they will work better, and therefore we will have better movies and series. But as some studies have already warned, we fear that, in the end, we will end up paying for the strike, in the form of an increase in the price of streaming subscriptions.