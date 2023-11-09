A historic agreement puts an end to the strike of actors in the Hollywood industry.

The start of production would be imminent

During the last few weeks, some of the most important productions were at a standstill due to the strikes that have shaken the Hollywood industry. The situation has been going on since last May, when the WGA first demonstrated on the picket lines. Now it has been announced the agreement that marks its end after 118 days. The final agreement occurred between top SAG-AFTRA executives and key people from major studios such as David Zaslav, Donna Langley and Bob Iger.

With the end of the strike, Hollywood could return to work routine in just three weeks. Part of the success of the agreement is due to the fact that there was a significant increase in salaries, which was something that was requested from the first weeks.

The latest concerns of those affected were focused on AI, against which studio heads finally offered significant protections to end this fight after talks with the union. In this sense, unless there is a last-minute surprise, it is likely that the agreement will be confirmed by the body of more than 160,000 members that are part of SAG-AFTRA and the work stoppage is officially put to an end. This marked the longest strike in the union’s history..

Although a step has been taken in terms of labor improvements, the hollywood industry You still have to face some other obstacles that are present at work on a daily basis.

VFX workers in Walt Disney Pictures y Marvel have made the long-awaited decision to unionize, a historic effort that could finally secure better wages, benefits and conditions for a sector of the industry that may be overlooked. Besides, SAG-AFTRA still has its sights set on the video game industry after authorizing a video game dubbing strike.

Although it is true that this authorization does not guarantee a work stoppage, it does put a situation back on the table that could compromise the development of many video games in the future. All this would get worse if companies like Activision, Electronic Arts, Take 2 e Insomniac Games They do not accept the conditions proposed by the union.

