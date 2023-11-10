After a decade since its premiere by Wit Studio, Shingeki no Kyojin has come to an end with a chapter to remember. MAPPA has managed to perfectly transmit the work of Hajime Isayama in a final episode that has caused more than one cry due to the consequences of Eren Jaeger in search of his freedom.

And although production has gone great despite the obstacles, there is something that very few know: the “son” of Eren Jaeger He also participated in the series finale. And we say it in quotes because we are referring to the son of Yuki Kaji, the voice actor of the former member of the reconnaissance legion.

Through Live Door, we have been able to learn that baby cries that appears during the last chapter, struggling not to fall into the void, come from Kaji’s newborn son. Initially, the intention was to add a different voice, but the actor managed to convince the sound director to add his pupil to the series.

According to the portal, this decision is due to the fact that they wanted to emphasize the idea of ​​inheritance and succession to a future generation, something that has been seen over and over again in the series since practically its beginning, where almost all the members of his family were a fundamental pillar for the future of the work.

