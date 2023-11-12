On Friday we said goodbye to the Loki season 2 with the uncertainty of whether or not it will be the end of the character in the MCU. At least, yes, we can say that if it is a definitive farewell, its outcome has been as it should be: entertaining, with an emotional touch and enjoying an epic closure. And it’s not just us saying it. The audience has already given their opinion on the IMDb and its score speaks for itself.

Spoiler warning: In this article we talk about the end of the second season of Loki. Read it at your own risk.

A great end to the season

It was a have a good trip Loki’s. Its first season was quite surprising and although the second has perhaps not surpassed it (too many turns on the same idea, don’t you think?), we can rate its 6 episodes as entertaining and above all with a surprising ending that has ended up putting the icing on the cake.

In this way, after fighting with time travel, the uncontrolled enlargement of the loom and the destruction of the AVT, our hero He has understood that the only way to solve everything was to sacrifice himself, in an act of generosity and love for his friends that is far from the arrogant and selfish personality that we met years ago.

Now Loki is the guardian of the Yggdrasil tree, the gigantic tree that connects the nine worlds in Norse mythology, and which in the MCU is understood to connect the infinite branches of the multiverse. It seems like a sad ending but from Loki’s gesture, it is understood that it is satisfactory for him, a kind of redemption for his career and a fairly epic way to give a good ending to the character played by Tom Hiddleston.

The best thing is that it has also resulted from the taste of the audience. On the famous IMDb platform, chapter 6 has reached the highest rating of all series episodes issued by the Marvel universe so far (we are talking about a 9.6 out of 10 at the time of writing these lines), thus establishing a record that, looking at the panorama of Marvel Studios, will be difficult to break for a long time.

Is it a final goodbye?

Just a few days ago we were collecting here the different clues we had about whether there would be a season 3 or not of Loki. The conclusion was that although his director was not willing to give him continuity, the seasons 1 and 2 They had always been understood as parts of the same book, so it could well end there with the consequent dismissal of the character.

To this we must add the latest statements of Hiddleston on Jimmy Fallon’s late show. In them, the actor has acknowledged that the end close a circle not only 12 episodes, but 6 films and 14 years of his life – the Briton gave life to Loki for the first time at the age of 29 and is currently 42.

He therefore describes it as a great trip and we are very afraid that with that nostalgic air typical of someone who knows that the end has already arrived, something logical if one takes into account that the majority of his original companions also They already said goodbye to the UCM.

And what do you think? do you think there is rope for a Loki 3 Or is this the farewell he deserves?