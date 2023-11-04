The Amazon Prime Video spin-off series is going to be the one that leads the way for the premiere of the fourth season of The Boys.

Although it was initially announced that Gen V was going to work with a spin-off of The Boys in which only cameos from the main series were going to be seen as something exceptional, The end of the university series seems like it will weigh heavily on a possible shared universe of both Amazon Prime Video productions.

(SPOILERS from Gen V 1×08) As could be seen in the last episode of Gen V, once all the supers who were in The Forest had escaped and chaos reigned at Godolkin University, the Patriot made a brief appearance to solve things, although he did not in the way many expected.

But he is not the only character from The Boys that appeared, because The series ended with the Butcher paying a visit to the facilities where a virus had been developed to kill superheroes. An ending that will begin season 4 of The Boys. “I’m glad you found the scene funny, but the real intention was to lay the foundation for season 4.”

The showrunner of The Boys, Eric Kripke, acknowledged in an interview with Collider. “It’s not a spoiler to say that the virus that has been created in Gen V is going to be part of the main story of season 4 of The Boys and that we wanted the Butcher to be aware of its existence. “That’s one of the most fun things about having these two series, that we can interconnect them.”

The studied cameo of the Patriot

One of the most shocking moments of the final chapter of Gen V is the surprise appearance of the Patriot who arrives at Godolkin University to try to “fix things.” A moment that many fans of The Boys were waiting for but that was very studied by the creators of the series.

“We always knew that Patriota was going to appear and although we have had many opportunities for him to do so, we wanted it to be special. We also didn’t want many cameos, but rather that they were series that had their own stories,” explained Gen V showrunner Michele Fzekas.