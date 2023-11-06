After many years, Attack on Titan has come to an end. And he has done it in style, although at the expense of Crunchyroll’s servers.

The end of Attack on Titan has ended Crunchyroll servers. The anime phenomenon has reached an epic climax with the airing of its latest episode. A special episode lasting more than an hour that has delighted all followers. The fans’ anticipation was palpable. And this expectation led to an avalanche of viewers eager to witness the outcome of one of the most influential and followed series in the world of anime.

Our site is experiencing intermittent issues, but we’re working hard to resolve things quickly. We really appreciate your patience! — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) November 5, 2023

He episode finale Attack on Titan It promised answers to long-debated questions and confrontations that had been brewing throughout the Japanese animated series. This expected outcome would culminate not only a complex plot, but also years of emotional investment by fans. It has certainly lived up to the reception at Crunchyroll.

An ending that has caused an enormous social catharsis

However, the overwhelming demand to see this episode had an unexpected… But predictable effect. Popular anime streaming service Crunchyroll’s servers crashed. The massive wave of users eager to enjoy the end of Attack on Titan caused an unprecedented load on the systems of the Japanese animation streaming platform. That has left many fans with the frustrating experience of not being able to access content. They were able to do it hours later.

This event is a testimony of the lasting impact that Attack on Titan has had on global anime culture. Since its debut, the Japanese animated series on Crunchyroll has attracted a devoted fan base and sparked passionate discussions about its plot, characters, and deeper meaning. The wait for the final episode only served to increase the excitement and enthusiasm among fans. If you have seen it, what did you think? Leave us a comment below.

Fuente: Comic Book