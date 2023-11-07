The controversial dialogue between Eren and Armin in the manga received a notable change in the final episode of the anime, improving and making this conclusion more coherent.

The final episode of Attack on Titan solved one of the most controversial errors left by the manga.

After more than 10 years of broadcast, the Attack on Titan anime has ended and it has done so in style, offering an ending loaded with high emotional impactwhich has given a lot to talk about inside and outside the fandom, generating all kinds of opinionssince some have not agreed with Isayama’s conclusion to this controversial story.

It is known that when this work ended in the manga it caused a lot of controversy, since many showed their anger at this conclusion, which It seemed to have many forced and somewhat accelerated moments what They did not correctly convey the message that the mangaka wanted to send. with this ending, since this hasty treatment left big problems that generated discomfort in the followers.

However, The adaptation to digital format seems to have largely solved some of the errors left by the manga.making this emotional finale more understandable and coherent, which will surely continue to give something to talk about as time goes by.

Contains spoilers for the final episode of Attack on Titan.

The ending of Attack on Titan has fixed some of the manga’s big mistakes

The final episode of Attack on Titan has been full of surprising moments that unleashed a swing of emotions within the fandom, after the final battle against Eren Jaeger and the Rumble

In addition, The final episode has corrected one of the big problems that the manga had leftwhich were very controversial and somewhat questionable, since in chapter #139 of the manga it is observed how Armin He seemed to totally agree with Eren’s actions. to the point of being grateful for having become a genocide, this being a big problem that gave the feeling that the story was striving to make Eren a hero at any cost.

Nevertheless, the final episode approached this moment in a very different waylargely solving this great and controversial problem, since Armin’s treatment of Eren was different in the anime that, in the manga, since the dialogue that both had had some changes that completely improved this controversial scene, resulting in a much better ending than the one in the manga.

In the final episode of the anime, Armin does not approve of Eren’s actionssince he is upset by the fact that this has wiped out 80% of humanity, claiming to Eren that this plan would not save anyone on Paradis Island, but rather would give the people a stronger reason to make them a clear target in the future, unleashing more violence. This detail adequately conveyed Armin’s true feelings unlike the manga, where it seemed that everyone approved of Eren’s plan.

Evidently, The final episode notably helped fix the manga’s conclusion.making it much easier to understand the final theme and the messages that were included as metaphors, since the central concept of the plot is very clear and that is that Violence is not the answer to solve the world’s main problemsa detail that was conveyed better in this emotional episode.

The changes in Armin and Eren’s dialogue were decisive in significantly improving and correcting some of the major problems left by the manga.making this emotional ending more coherent, which was in line with the events that were addressed during this controversial arc that was full of surprising moments that served to appreciate the different nuances of the characters involved in this conflict.

Without a doubt, despite generating divided opinions within the fandom, The ending of the Attack on Titan anime is far above the originalwell managed to perfectly convey emotions and sensations of all those involved in this battle, making more understandable this controversial conclusion that continues to give people something to talk about.

