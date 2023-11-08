Warning, this article contains SPOILERS for Attack on Titan! This was Yui Ishikawa’s emotional reaction after saying her last line as Mikasa in the final episode of the series.

Ten years after its premiere, Attack on Titan has finally reached its conclusion in an exciting and emotional special episode of an hour and a half in which the adaptation of the manga de Hajime Isayama.

Although at first they go with the idea of ​​convincing him to stop his attack on Marley, finally Mikasa and Armin They have no choice but to accept what Levy says and try to stop him. Eren killing him, since they themselves almost didn’t tell it when trying to reach their friend.

In a last movement combined with Levy drawing strength from where he can, Mikasa manages to access the interior of Eren’s Titan and cuts off his head, stopping Marley’s attack once and for all and triggering the disappearance of the power of the Titans in the Eldians..

Yui Ishikawa gets emotional after playing Mikasa for the last time

Although the end of the manga Attack the titans has divided the fandom quite a bit, generally the reaction to the outcome of the version of the anime It has left a better taste in my mouth, as well as a huge void after so many years following the series.

Of course, they are not the only ones to feel this way, their actors have also been excited to assume that they will no longer play their characters again after ten years.

This is what we have been able to verify with Yui Ishikawa, the actress who voices Mikasa and who, through a video shown by the Attack on Titan account, we have been able to contemplate the moment in which she recites her last lines.

As you can see, Ishikawa is recording the final part of Mikasa, when she is sitting on the tree next to Eren’s grave and thanks her for placing the scarf on her, considering that the bird pulling it is a manifestation of the person. that he has loved so much.

When you finish recording, Ishikawa couldn’t help but shed tears and get emotional after having played Mikasa for ten years.. Immediately his companions Yuki Kaji (Eren’s voice) and Marina Inoue (Armin’s voice) have come to give their partner an emotional hug.

The final episode of Attack the titans It is available in the Crunchyroll catalog from November 5, 2023. What did you think of the closure that has been given to the anime? Tell us your impressions in our comments section.