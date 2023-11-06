Suara.com – British singer Adele was recently shocked and cried while singing on stage.

This was due to the presence of an obstetrician who helped give birth to her first child in 2012.

This moment occurred during the “Weekend with Adele” concert which was held at The Colosseum, Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, United States, October 29 2023.

At first Adele sang the song “When We Were Young.” While singing, Adele seemed to meet the audience present.

However, in the middle of the song, Adela seemed surprised by the presence of someone familiar to her. This 35 year old singer also called the name of someone named Colin and approached him.

“Oh my God, Collin, oh my God,” said Adele, who was re-uploaded by the @adelelyrics account, quoted by Suara.com, Monday (6/11/2023).

Adele (Instagram)

Adele said that Collin was the doctor who helped her when she gave birth to her child. The singer of “Rolling in the Deep” admitted that he had not seen the doctor for years.

“Oh my God, Colin! This is the doctor who delivered my baby. I haven’t seen you in years,” said Adele.

Adele immediately hugged the doctor and couldn’t hold back her tears.

The upload showing a video of a crying Adele meeting the doctor who helped her convey it was immediately flooded with comments from netizens.

“Adele always cries when she meets people she knows at concerts, she has a pure heart,” said the account @nge***.

“Ms. Adel is really pure at heart, isn’t she? Because every time she is touched by people who have had memorable moments in her life, Gea also makes mewek,” said the account @sau***.

“Adele is really genuine,” said the account @son**.