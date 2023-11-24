Autonomy is one of the big ones concerns of those who aspire to buy an electric car. Having the greatest possible number of kilometers has become essential to be able to negotiate in the best possible way what is known as anxiety range or “range anxiety”.

This term refers to the anxiety generated by the difficulty in finding an available outlet with which to recharge the electric car or, if necessary, recharge dozens of kilometers (or a hundred kilometers) before what we could really cover.

Range anxiety is understandable, especially for someone who doesn’t regularly drive an electric car. We must not forget that weather conditions and topography directly affect the car’s autonomy. If, in addition, the installation of plugs is delayed, the problem is even greater.

For those who do not want to have these problems (and can afford it), we are going to review which are the electric cars with the most autonomy available.

The electric cars with the most autonomy in 2023

In recent years, the evolution of autonomy has been enormous. However, there is something that remains intact: the vehicles with the longest ranges are also the most expensive. This happens because the battery is the most expensive element in the production of an electric car.

At this time, the batteries that offer the most autonomy are the NMC and the NCA, but the intensive use of nickel, cobalt or manganese They raise their price, since they are rare materials and especially difficult to obtain. In contrast, LFP batteries are dedicated to more affordable models, but offer lower energy density (less autonomy) and take longer to charge.

In the coming years, the big leap should come from solid electrolyte batteries, an advance that is expected to arrive before the end of the decade but that will be dedicated during the first years to higher-cost vehicles.

Until then, these are the electric cars with the longest range:

Model

Autonomy (Km)

Battery capacity (KWh)

Precio

Mercedes EQS 450+

734

108.4 (useful)

124.429 €

MERCEDES EQS 580 4MATIC

697

108.4 (useful)

157.953 €

polestar 2 long rande single motor

654

82 (gross)

54.390 €

tesla model s dual motor

634

100 (useful)

94.990 €

tesla model 3 great autonomy

629

75 (useful)

49.990 €

BMW ix xdrive50

629

105.2 (useful)

105.650 €

BMW i7 xdrive60

624

101.7 (useful)

139.350 €

vw id.7 pro 210 kW 77

620

77 (useful)

61.970 €

Hyundai ioniq 6 168 kw RWD star

614

77.4 (gross)

58.010 €

MERCEDES EQe 300

613

89 (useful)

77.631 €

MERCEDES EQE 300

613

89 (useful)

78.584 €

BMW I7 eDRIVE50

611

101.7 (useful)

115.500 €

polestar 3 long range dual motor

610

111 (gross)

92.900 €

MERCEDES EQS SUV 450 4MATIC

602

108.4 (useful)

145.001 €

Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium RWD 216 kW (294 CV) Rango Extendido 99 kWh

600

88 (useful)

67.284 €

Tesla Model S Plaid

600

100 (useful)

109.990 €

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4MATIC

599

108.4 (useful)

172.580 €

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron 55 quattro Advanced

595

106 (useful)

97.250 €

Audi Q8 Sportback e-tron 55 quattro S line

595

106 (useful)

102.750 €

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 450 4MATIC 7 plazas

592

108.4 (useful)

147.893 €

Polestar 2 Long range Dual motor

591

82 (gross)

59.400 €

Polestar 2 Long range Dual motor Performance Pack

591

82 (gross)

65.400 €

BMW i4 eDrive40 Gran Coupe

589

80.7 (useful)

64.650 €

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV 580 4MATIC 7 plazas

589

108.4 (useful)

175.471 €

Volvo EX90 Ultra Twin

585

107 (useful)

102.269 €

Volvo C40 Recharge Single Extended Range Core

581

78 (useful)

52.017 €

Volvo EX90 Ultra Twin Performance

580

107 (useful)

107.279 €

Volvo C40 Recharge Single Extended Range Plus

579

78 (useful)

54.558 €

BMW i5 eDrive40

579

81.2 (useful)

76.750 €

Volvo C40 Recharge Single Extended Range Ultimate

576

78 (useful)

58.224 €

Audi Q8 e-tron 55 quattro Advanced

576

106 (useful)

94.610 €

Tesla Model

576

100 (useful)

99.990 €

Audi Q8 e-tron 55 quattro S line

576

106 (useful)

100.110 €

Tesla Model

573

100 (useful)

104.290 €

Skoda Enyaq Coupé 85

572

77 (useful)

54.600 €

volvo XC40 Recharge Eléctrico Puro Single Extended Range Core

571

78 (useful)

50.112 €

Volvo XC40 Recharge Pure Electric Single Extended Range Plus

570

78 (useful)

52.653 €

BYD Seal Design

565

82.5 (gross)

46.990 €

Skoda Enyaq 85

565

77 (useful)

52.800 €

Volvo XC40 Recharge Eléctrico Puro Single Extended Range Ultimate

565

78 (useful)

56.791 €

Mercedes-Benz EQE 350+ SUV

564

90.6 (useful)

91.629 €

BMW iX M60

563

105, 2 (useful)

132.760 €

Mercedes-Benz Mercedes-AMG EQS 53 4MATIC+

561

108.4 (useful)

181.088 €

Skoda Enyaq Coupé 85 Sportline

560

77 (useful)

59.100 €

Polestar 3 Long range Dual motor Performance Pack

559

111 (gross)

99.500 €

Volkswagen ID.3 Pro S 150 KW (204 CV) 77 kWh

559

77 (useful)

47.175 €

Mercedes-Benz EQA 250+

559

70.5 (useful)

57.031 €

BMW i7 M70 xDrive

559

101.7 (useful)

186.450 €

Skoda Enyaq 85 Sportline

553

77 (useful)

57.300 €

Volkswagen ID.5 Pro 210 kW (286 CV) 77 kWh

552

77 (useful)

53.765 €

Ford Mustang Mach-E Premium AWD 258 kW (351 hp) Extended Range 99 kWh

550

88 (useful)

72.233 €

How to calculate the range of a car

The first thing to be clear about when we read how much autonomy an electric car has is that we are dealing with an approximation, a calculation that has been made taking specific variables that, through tests, have been determined as the standard conditions of use.

This is important because electric cars are especially affected by cold, wind or a road full of hills. And we are not going to lose hundreds of kilometers due to the cold, as has been attempted to spread, but it is possible that there is a notable difference between open road use and urban use.

In an electric car, unlike a combustion car, the greatest expense is incurred in intensive use at high speed. Sudden accelerations are what consume more energy. This is important because on a highway it is better to eliminate any type of regenerative braking, since it will be better to let the car go without brakes rather than lose speed and then have to gain it again.

On the contrary, in a city, where accelerations should be smooth and speed much lower, consumption is minimal. In addition, it is where the car benefits the most from regenerative braking, as it will take advantage of stops to provide extra electricity to the battery.

All this is taken into account (or should be taken into account) in the approval cycles. Currently, the European homologation cycle is the WLTP, active on our continent since 2018. This cycle replaced the NEDC cycle, which was considered much less realistic because the test barely lasted 20 minutes and the gentle accelerations did not correspond to the driver’s usual accelerations. half.

With the change of system, some changes under what was called real driving conditions (RDE). Thus, the WLTP cycle is based on the following phases that last a total of 30 minutes:

Low speed (589 seconds): which simulates city driving. Average speed (433 seconds): which simulates a secondary road. High speed (455 seconds): which simulates national roads. Very high speed (323 seconds): which simulates highways and highways.

Furthermore, with the change to the WLTP cycle, the maximum speed rose to 131 km/h and the average speed also grew, reaching 46.5 km/h from the previous 34 km/h. In cases where there is a substantial difference in weight, homologation cycles are carried out by vehicle equipment, to offer more realistic conditions.

Despite everything, we cannot forget that in the real driving We encounter mountain passes, steep slopes, traffic jams, changing weather conditions… in short, a number of variables that are impossible to collect in tests that have to be exactly the same for all models.

It should be noted that it is important to be clear about the type of homologation cycle with which the autonomy of a car is announced. In Europe, it is mandatory that it refer to the WLTP cycle but it is easy to find articles that talk about ranges that exceed a thousand kilometers, which are very far from being real.

This happens especially when talking about models from China. There, the homologation cycle is the CLTC cycle (China Light-Duty Vehicle Test Cycle), much less realistic than the WLTP and even less adjusted than the old NEDC, so the same car can lose more than a hundred kilometers of autonomy if it undergoes both approvals.

