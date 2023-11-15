The Elder Scrolls Online updates with Update 40, incluso l’Endless Archives. Players must make their way through randomly generated dynamic levels with tons of monsters and bosses. It will be possible to play solo or team up with another player or Companion to complete the four cycles (each consisting of three stages and a boss fight) and the final boss battle to finish the arc.

Players can take on other stages, cycles and arcs that will have a gradually increasing difficulty. Proceeding, will unlock a series of rewards unique to this activity. Among these are a wide range of collectibles, including a mount, a pet, cosmetic items and new class sets. Update 40 includes many other new features, including the new Group Finder which allows you to create or search groups for all The Elder Scrolls activities.

