Autonomous trucks are much more than prototypes. The Swedish company Final drive is one of the pioneers, and after years of development, finally its autonomous electric truck without a cabin already transports goods for an American company.

The GE Appliances company, based in Kentucky (United States), uses the Einride autonomous truck to transport merchandise from its factory in Selmer, to a warehouse located half a kilometer away. It carries out 7 trips a day from Monday to Thursday.

The entire route is fenced and private property, so GE Appliances can use the autonomous truck without requiring special permits.

Autonomous robots working with autonomous trucks

The interesting thing about this project is that The entire process of loading, transporting, and unloading the goods is carried out without human intervention..

As New Atlas explains, an autonomous robot from Slip Robotics, which is basically a “tray” with wheels, is responsible for getting into the truck to remove or insert the boxes:

The entire coordination process is carried out by a series of cameras equipped with artificial intelligence.

Therefore, here we have a real case of completely autonomous freight transport. The question is inevitable: Is it a help for workers, or does it take away jobs?

GE Appliances ensures that There is always an operator watching the entire process, and they use it so that their workers do not have to carry out the tedious and dangerous task of loading and unloading merchandise, and taking it to the warehouse. This way they can dedicate themselves to more productive things.

“This implementation in Selmer is helping us reduce emissions, allowing our employees to focus on high-value tasks, reducing traffic in congested areas to create a safer work environment, by eliminating more difficult tasks, such as loading and unloading of a forklift and hitching and unhitching trailers,” explains the director of GE Appliances.

“We believe that robotics and automation technology should work with and for people, to improve their jobs,” he emphasizes.

The Einride autonomous electric truck is already carrying out its first job, and so far, there are no complaints. It is the beginning of a new era of freight transportation.