What were the Secret Wars originals and how much did they influence later projects?

As we already mentioned at the time, as happened in DC with the Crises on Infinite Earths (1985 – 1984), Marvel has been able to get a lot of juice out of the name Secret Wars (o Secret Wars, according to the consumer’s taste). There have already been three sagas that have used that title. However, the first of all caused a great sensation in the 1980s, led to the appearance of a large amount of merchandising and continues to make people talk today. It is not surprising, therefore, that so many collections derived from the original have been released nor that Marvel Studios decided to take elements from this adventure for his future film of the same name. Next, just as we did at the time with the variations of the cover of the first issue of the original collection, we will analyze the aforementioned stories in detail.

Marvel Super Heores Secret Wars

The first time the House of Ideas coined that name in 1984, thanks to the scripts of Jim Shooter and the drawings of Mike Zeck y Bob Layton. The collection lasted twelve installments, in which the teleportation of the top team of heroes and villains to a strange planet was narrated, thanks to a gigantic structure that emerged from nowhere in the middle of Central Park. All this obeyed the whim of a being known as the Almighty who, having been fascinated by the incredible abilities of Earth’s superbeings, wanted to orchestrate a fight against good, under the leadership of the Captain Americaagainst evil, at the orders of the Doctor Death, with the promise of rewarding the winning side and offering them everything they could want. The collection also served as an excuse to offer significant modifications to the characters: the new costume Spidermanthe temporary replacement of the What by Among in the Fantastic four or changing feelings Colossus toward Kitty Prydeto mention three of the most notable cases.

Secret Wars II

At the end of the saga mentioned in the previous section, in Marvel They thought it was a good idea to exploit the goose that laid the golden eggs, which motivated the collection to continue, for nine more issues, under the name Secret Wars II (1985 – 1986), which were interspersed with issues starring specific superheroes, which could be enjoyed in the regular series of each character. Jim Shooter returned to take charge of the scripts, accompanied this time by Al Milgrom as main artist. This time, to complete his study of Earth’s heroes and villains, he was the Almighty who teleported to our planet. Although both parties had a large number of sales and led to the release of a huge number of dolls and accessories by Mattelthe second did not have as much public favor as the first.

Secret Wars 3

There was even one Secret Warsin charge of Steve Englehart y Keith Pollard. However, this time, it was a story published in Fantastic Four nº 319 (1988), in which no other hero appeared. The truth is that it is a clumsy sequel that did not need to be written.

What if… Starring Secret Wars

One of the most peculiar adventures related to Secret Wars is, without a doubt, Brave New Worldpublished, thanks to the scripts of Jay Faerber and the drawings of Greg Schigielin What if…? nº 114 (1998), in which the heroes and villains did not return from the world to which the Almighty and, twenty-five years later, his children, born on that planet, took over.

Spider-Man & the Secret Wars

Although Spiderman was part of the original adventure, his importance went little beyond getting his black suit. However, in this four-issue miniseries, carried out in 2010, by Paul Tobin y Patrick Scherberbergerthe story is revised with Spider-Man in a much more leading role.

Deadpool’s Secret: Secret Wars

If you are a veteran reader, it is certain that you enjoyed the Secret Wars originals, with heroes as well known as Captain America, Spiderman, Iron Man, Wolverine o Slaughter. However, it is very possible that you do not remember the latter. The four-issue miniseries, created by Cullen Bunn, Matteo Lolli y Matteo Buffganiin 2015, tells us about his participation, in addition to explaining why we do not remember him.

All-Out Avengers / Avengers: Beyond

In these two miniseries (published this year), of eleven installments in total, Derek Landy y Greg Landthey develop a joint adventure, in whose first six issues, The Avengers They carry out a series of missions for which they are unable to remember all the details, until they discover that the Almighty is involved, a plot that develops in the second of the aforementioned miniseries.

Marvel Super Heroes Secret Wars: Battleworld

Las Secret Wars eighties will return next year with a new miniseries, by Tom DeFalco y Pat Olliffein which Spiderman and the Human Torch They will take the lead, as shown in the photo that accompanies this paragraph. In our country, it is scheduled to arrive in the spring of 2024.

Spider-Man, the Animated Serie

It would not be honest to finish this article without talking about the last season of the cartoon series Spider-Man (1994 – 1998), where the Secret Wars in three episodes (the arrival, Red Skull’s Gauntlet y Doom), in which Spider-Man was in charge of leading a team made up of Captain Americalos Fantastic four, Iron Man, Storm and the Lizard (dominated by the doctor’s mind Connors), in the fight against Doctor Octopushe Doctor Death, Alistair Smythe y Red Skull (although the last two were never in the original comic collection). If we take into account that Spider-Man already took on the alien suit in the first season of the series, this adaptation of the Secret Wars It was completely unnecessary.