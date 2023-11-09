As Ray Parker, Jr. sang, if there’s something strange in your neighborhood, who will you call? Sony Pictures gives the answer with the first trailer for Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire. The film that will bring together two generations of ghostbusters to face a new danger that will cause chills will be on a planetary scale.

Two years after the premiere of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, the Spengler family dons the new suit with the iconic emblem and dresses it with the original Ghostbusters to return to the big screen. And the reason is well worth it: in the first preview of Frozen Empire We will see how the Deadly Chill has reached New York, causing a new ice age. Being the biggest threat seen in the entire saga.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire It is the direct sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife and it means the return of the Spengler family played by Paul Rudd, Mckenna Grace, Carrie Coon and Finn Wolfhard. Of course, they will be supported by the return of Bill Murray, Ernie Hudson and Dan Aykroyd who will reprise their roles from the 1984 film. Offering that mix between comedy, science fiction and paranormal elements under the direction of Gil Kenan, who also repeats behind the camera .

Along with the trailer, Sony Pictures has offered the first synopsis of the new film from the Ghostbustersadvancing a little bit of the plot, the scenario that we will see on this occasion and that, without going into details about what was seen in the 2021 film, Peter Venkman’s scoundrel and his friends have not been quiet during all this time.

In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, the Spengler family returns to where it all began – the iconic New York firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who have developed a top-secret research laboratory to take ghost hunting to the next level. .

But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age.

Although the existence of the film is not news to us, the truth is that Sony Pictures missed the opportunity to talk about the return of the franchise on Halloween, but it has known how to measure the times very well for the premiere of the trailer: just a few Hours ago it was announced that, together with Nintendo and Avi Arad’s production company, it will distribute The Legend of Zelda movie. Meanwhile, new video game projects will liven up the wait.

The big screen premiere of Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire It does not have an established date, although the trailer already anticipates that it will arrive in spring 2024, which would open the door for it to arrive between the months of April and June. Taking into account the calendar for next year, it is not ruled out that it will seek to position itself early for its domestic re-release on Halloween or that it will be one of the first blockbusters of the holiday period. In any case, the siren of the mythical Ecto-1 will sound again on the streets of New York.

