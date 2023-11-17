If the offer of both Echo Pop or the speaker packs with smart accessories are not for you and you just want to get your hands on the device, the discount that you cannot miss is this one. And it is that Black Friday has already started in Amazon Spain and with this new promotions have been launched such as the one we are now dealing with with the aforementioned team only 20 euros (its reduction is therefore 67%, which is said soon). You’re already late.

Echo Pop, perfect to debut with Alexa

Until relatively recently, the cheapest option within Amazon’s smart speakers was the Echo Dot. For several generations (it is now in its fifth!), we have seen how it has evolved to offer us a very interesting option but which has perhaps moved away from the idea of ​​an economical price that the user had with this model.

For this reason, Amazon launched the Echo Pop, a slightly lighter version of the well-known speaker but which is still very attractive. We thus find a device with a semi-sphere design, quite attractive, and that you will be able to place practically anywhere. Even so, the firm recommends that you use it especially for rather small rooms, to take full advantage of its speaker (front-facing), with which, we guarantee, you will be more than satisfied – don’t worry about it.

With the device you will be able to execute all the tasks that you already know well related to Alexa and they range from asking you for information about anything to asking you to set an alarm or reminder, play music (from your favorite streaming service) or control the different smart accessories you have at home.

A fantastic solution, therefore, to get started in the smart home concept, so popular today, or to continue completing it, in case you already have other speakers from the firm scattered around your house.

Offer at 67% for Black Friday

Already convinced that it is just what you want and need? Well, you couldn’t be buying it at a better time. It turns out that taking advantage of Black Friday 2023, Amaozn has once again applied to this Pop an offer that we already saw a few months ago and that leaves the speaker at risk. only 20.99 euros. They are official cost is 54.99 euroswhich means you are saving you 62%. A fantastic opportunity to get a great product at a minimal cost.

If you place your order within the next 5 hours, you can have it at home tomorrow. The good thing is that the “Christmas campaign” in terms of returns has also started, which means that you will have until January 31, 2024 to return itthus becoming a fantastic gift idea both for Christmas (if you give on December 25) and for Three Kings, with the peace of mind that its return can be made until the end of the aforementioned month of next year.

You have it available with this price in colors Anthracite and Lavenderwhile if you are interested White or Tealits price rises a couple of euros, remaining at 22.99 euros.