Science seeks to explain great mysteries such as whether there is life on other distant planets. But sometimes it is not necessary to go that far to find enigmas about which there are different theories.

To begin with, regarding the Moon, and how our satellite came to be. An origin that, although it still divides some experts, generally presents a certain consensus.

The most accepted explanation by the scientific community explains that its origin dates back to about 4.5 billion years ago, when the Earth was still in formation. It was then that suffered the violent impact of another planet, commonly known as Theiawhich is estimated to be approximately the size of Mars.

As a result of the enormous collision, the debris that was generated gave rise to the formation of the Moon. Now, A group of different scientists believe they have discovered material evidence of the impact, nothing more and nothing less than in the interior from the earth.

Remains on Earth from the impact that created the Moon

According to the prestigious magazine Nature, a group of scientists of different nationalities, including American, Chinese and British experts, could have found remains of Theia inside the Earth, specifically in the composition of its mantle.

It must be kept in mind that, although this highly impactful theory tends to please researchers on the subject, there are still many mysteries surrounding it. Gaia, which is how the Earth is known while still in formation, must have had a different composition than Theia. So why is the Moon virtually identical to the planet it orbits?

The big question that scientists have so far tried to answer, however, is this: Where did Theia’s remains end up after violently colliding with Earth?

The answer, believes the team in charge of the new research, could lie in the technology itself, like so many others. Their new conclusions, which indicate that the Earth’s mantle could hide evidence of Theia, have been carried out using different computer simulations.

The mysterious anomalous regions

Supposedly, when Gaia and Theia collided, The greater size of this primitive Earth meant that the other planet came out worse, and the remains of the collision gave rise to the Moon.. But even so, remnants of Theia would have joined Gaia (still in formation, it is worth remembering) and remained there.

Specifically, in two parts of the Earth’s mantle that scientists have defined as strange or anomalous. For what reason? Since The density of the material that forms them is between 2 and 3.5 percent denser than usual. Which causes its seismic activity to also be slower than usual.

These two regions, located by experts on the African tectonic plate and under the Pacific, could therefore contain a different composition. Or what is the same, remains of Theia that joined Gaia after the impact that formed the Moon and, if this theory is correct, also the Earth as we know it. At least in part.

Although it is still early to draw definitive conclusions, scientists say that these investigations could shed light not only on how the Moon was created, but also our planet, and even some others in the solar system.