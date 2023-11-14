The Dutch government announced Tuesday that it has suspended its plan to limit the number of night flights and the transit of private jets at Amsterdam Schiphol Airport, the country’s largest and Europe’s third largest. The plan was supposed to reduce noise pollution and polluting emissions. It was reportedly suspended due to opposition from the US government, a government spokesperson said. The European Union also said on Tuesday that an assessment was underway to understand whether it was in line with European regulations. The plan provided for a traffic ban for commercial flights and cargo flights scheduled to depart between midnight and 6 am and for those arriving between midnight and 5 am, currently around 10,000 per year. At the same time, the government wanted to ban the approximately 17,000 flights per year by private jets, which cause a lot of noise and emissions despite affecting only a small portion of passengers. In this way it was expected to reduce the annual flights departing and arriving at the airport to 452,500, i.e. ten percent less than those in 2019.

The plan was also highly contested by many companies in the aviation sector, including KLM-AirFrance, a group of which KLM, the national airline of the Netherlands, is part: many of its flights depart from Schiphol. One of the consequences is that many companies could decide to reduce flights to the airport, consequently raising ticket prices. In July the government won an appeal against a ruling that rejected the plan, establishing that the government had not correctly followed the procedures required by European rules.

