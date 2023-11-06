It seems that we continue to discover new details of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury. And also from its original Wii U version! In this case, the information focuses on the Duplicates.

The message we leave you below shows us a peculiar secret included in this game and in the original Wii U version. Apparently, the Duplicities They allow you to completely swap character bodies.

In the game, these cherries are power-ups that allow duplicate the character. If the correct steps are followed, two characters, such as Mario and Luigi, can permanently swap bodies. This means that the player will control Mario with the appearance of Luigi and vice versa.

The specific steps to accomplish this exchange include getting some Duplicates, duplicating both characters, and exchange several bomb jumps on other characters to steal doubles. This unique process offers an unusual experience in the Super Mario game, and you can see it in detail below:

In Super Mario 3D World, the unique properties of Double Cherries allow two characters to swap bodies permanently. The diagram below outlines the steps necessary to make the entities formerly known as Mario and Luigi switch their identities. pic.twitter.com/wjqhqh9T5Z — Supper Mario Broth (@MarioBrothBlog) November 5, 2023

What do you think? You can share it below in the comments.

