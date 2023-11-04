The series set 10,000 years before what happened to Paul Atreides will no longer be called Dune: The Sisterhood.

Last November 3rd might seem like a normal day, but for fans of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune saga it was not at all, since that Friday had to have been the day it arrived in theaters Dune: Part 2. However, the strike of scriptwriters and actors, and the refusal of the studios to reach an agreement, has caused it to be delayed until March 15, 2024.

However, to make the day more bearable, the IGN website wanted to provide new details about the Dune prequel series that is being developed for HBO Max, which has decided to change its name and no longer has the surtitle The Sisterhood. Well As confirmed by the website, from now on it will be known as Dune: The Prophecy.

But in addition to changing its name, the series set 10,000 years after what happened with Paul Atreides in Dune, has also managed to be updated its arrival on the streaming platform, which is scheduled for autumn 2024, although neither HBO Max nor Warner have wanted to give a specific date.

Surely for Don’t pinch your fingers at the possibility of having to keep moving your calendar if an agreement is not reached soon with the Hollywood actors union, who are still on strike after failing to get the executives to accept their demands, especially those related to the use of Artificial Intelligence.

The problems with Dune: The Prophecy

The truth is that this name change of the sequel series has not caught many by surprise, since the production has been having problems since it began. Given that At first it was going to be Denis Villeneuve who served as showrunner but the director decided to abandon it due to his commitments with Dune: Part 2.

On the other hand, being a series focused on the Bene Gesserit group of sorceresses, many criticized the production for the lack of women in its creative team being a series, mainly, with female protagonists. A problem that HBO Max seems to have gotten rid of by replacing The Sisterhood with Dune: The Prophecy.