The fake banknotes that the AC Milan fans had thrown at Donnarumma in AC Milan-PSG appear on various e-commerce platforms. They start from 2-3 euros, but there are also those who ask for much more

Marco Pasotto

November 14, 2023 (change at 11:05) – MILAN

Who said that the “dollars” affectionately dedicated to Donnarumma by AC Milan fans are fake and have no value? Or rather: fake, they are indisputably fake, but they have acquired some value. In the sense that fans have put the “dollarumma” banknotes up for sale on various e-commerce platforms and, judging by the quantity of offers – rather extensive -, it is reasonable to imagine that there is also a certain demand.

There’s a bit of everything. You can go from 3.50 euros for a single banknote (expensive) to 50-60 euros (negotiable, eh…) for a bundle of 15. In several they combine the dollarumma with other Rossoneri gadgets – the banknotes had been distributed copiously in occasion of Milan-PSG last November 7 -, such as stickers and T-shirts of the curve, and scarves celebrating that match.

In short, there is no lack of imagination, even when it comes to prices. If the average is around 5-10 euros, there are also those who, for example, ask for 40 for thirty-five pieces, and those who sell them for 1 euro each but in blocks of at least 20 banknotes. The top of the shopping? A user sells one, just one, for 350 euros, which becomes 368.20 with shipping costs. At least he could have included those for free.

