After revolutionizing cinemas around the world, Star Wars revolutionized television, this time for the worse.

There are people who think that Star Wars has been spoiled because of Disney and the emphasis on capitalizing on the franchise, but many forget that, when Star Wars was a movie new, the saga was about to crash with the entire team thanks to a specific program: The Star Wars Christmas Special (The Star Wars Holiday Special).

It was in 1978 when, inexplicably, George Lucas gave the green light to a Christmas production that CBS aired for Thanksgiving to make fans who were dazzled by characters like Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, la princesa Leia, C-3PO, R2-D2 o Darth Vaderthey would put their hands on their heads and cry out to heaven: “But what the…?”

The Star Wars Christmas Special is one of the most infamous television productions in history: CBS never re-aired the show set in the Day of lifewhat would be Christmas for the Wookiees.

Now, a documentary will explore the production of that television piece that horrified everyone and everyone and about which the cast even refused to talk for years.

The documentary of the infamous Star Wars Christmas special

After passing through festivals, Variety reports that on December 5, A Disturbance in the Force arrives in physical and digital format, the comedic documentary that raises the question of how it was possible for someone allowed that production to see the light.

Additionally, select theaters in the United States, United Kingdom and Australia will screen the documentary prior to its domestic release.

Personalities like Seth Green, Taran Killam, ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic, Gilbert Gottfried, Paul Scheer, Donny Osmond, Bruce Vilanch, Bonnie Burton, Lenny Ripps y Miki Hermanwill share their experience about the day The Star Wars Christmas Special aired.

It must be said that that Star Wars television program, where we met Boba Fett, by the way, has its fans, because nothing is written about tastes.