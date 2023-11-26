The Division Heartland’s rating suggests when it might be released to the public.

The Division Heartland will be a free experience for players

Join the conversation

Players who have been waiting for The Division Heartland to release could be playing it very soon. Although the wait has been longer than most expected, the shooter that all players will be able to enjoy for free could be getting closer to its launch. The Division Heartland has been classified in Taiwan. Considering that age ratings for games are usually given in the later stages of development, this could indicate that their release would be imminent.

The Division Heartland rating suggests when it could be released to the public

Following its previous delays, The Division Heartland has no official release date set, and in the recent quarterly fiscal report of Ubisoft, the company did not mention it as one of the games it would release during the current fiscal year. Everything is subject to speculation, but the release of The Division Heartland until after March 31, 2024. That could change at any time.

1/ The Division: Heartland has received a rating in Taiwan on November 14. Games are rated there, at most, approximately 2-2.5 months before a planned launch or soft launch/open beta (for online games), so it might be coming very early in 2024.#TheDivisionHeartland #TheDivision pic.twitter.com/98GYw4NJit — Kurakasis (@Kurakasis) November 26, 2023

According to the game’s website, more testing is expected for PC in the future, suggesting that the game could be released in an early access state. Added to this, Julian Gerightywho currently serves as creative director at Star Wars Outlawshas also been named executive producer of the series The Division. As part of the announcement, it was confirmed that The Division 3 will be one of the projects that Gerighty will oversee, and that Massive Entertainment will lead the development as he has done with the past two installments.

In September, Ubisoft y Massive Entertainment They also confirmed that development of The Division 3.

Join the conversation