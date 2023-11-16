The WiFi router is one of the most important devices in any home. It is responsible for connecting all your devices to the Internet, from your computer to your mobile. Without it, you would have practically no connection.

Its mechanism is based on the sending and receiving of radio signals that travel through the air, being susceptible to interference from objects that can affect the speed of your network.

A detail that often goes unnoticed is the small light that the router emits. Represented by a downward arrow, this tiny LED becomes a vital indicator for the optimal functioning of your Internet connection.

Although it is understandable that in the whirlwind of daily routine many ignore this detail, ignoring this light signal could have consequences for the stability of your red WiFi. It is in these small details that the key to ensuring smooth performance lies.

Why the router light is so important

This light should be always green and flashing rapidlythis means that the router is receiving and sending data correctly.

But If you see this light turn red or go off, it is a warning sign that something is wrong.. The possible causes of this problem can be varied, from failures in your provider’s service to interference from other devices or breakdowns in the router.

Many times we do not realize that objects such as metals, thick walls or electronic devices can block or weaken the WiFi signal, causing a slow or unstable connection.

To avoid this, it is best to place the router in a central and clear place in your home, where it can emit the signal without interference.

However, if the light continues to flash slowly or does not turn on, it may be faulty. In this case, contact your Internet provider to change it.

The WiFi router light is more important than you think. Watching this small downward arrow can help you detect and fix possible problems with your network. We recommend that you take a look at this disturbing light from time to time.