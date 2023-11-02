In these hours, storm Ciarán is bringing intense rain and winds with gusts exceeding 200 kilometers per hour in several areas of north-west Europe, from the south-west of the United Kingdom to the Atlantic coast of France to the north-east of Spain. The storm caused extensive flooding and the suspension of numerous flights, trains and ferries. French Transport Minister Clément Beaune said a truck driver was killed when a tree fell on him while he was just outside Paris. Also in France there are currently 1.2 million homes without electricity. In the United Kingdom, however, due to the storm, the local authorities of Hampshire, Dorset, Jersey and the Isle of Wight declared a “major incident” (which can be translated as “very serious event”), or a particular state of emergency .

The areas most affected by Ciarán are Brittany and Normandy, in the north-west of France, but there are major disruptions along the entire French Atlantic coast, where various weather warnings have been issued. French rail company SNCF said several regional trains had been canceled in five regions of western France, while some high-speed trains between Paris and Rennes were skipping certain intermediate stops. Due to uprooted trees and other damage there are disruptions to local transport in several areas of north-eastern France, including Paris, where all parks, gardens and cemeteries have been closed as a precaution.

In the area around Finisterre, in Brittany, all roads were closed. Local authorities recommended residents to stay indoors: winds of up to 190 kilometers per hour caused waves up to 20 meters high.

In the UK there are strong winds in both Cornwall and Dorset and in the Channel Islands archipelago, which lies in the English Channel, west of the French coast of Normandy. On the island of Jersey, the largest in the archipelago, dozens of people were evacuated.

The port of Dover, in the south of the country, which is one of the main routes between the United Kingdom and Europe, was also closed due to the storm. Ferries to Calais, France, were cancelled, resulting in a long queue of trucks just outside the port. Also in Kent, several schools were closed as a precaution and around 800 homes were reported without electricity.

Meanwhile, Dutch airline KLM has canceled dozens of flights arriving and departing from Amsterdam Schiphol airport. Strong winds and heavy rain are also expected in north-eastern Spain, where a special bad weather warning has been issued.

The intense rain and strong wind that characterize the storm are the result of a current coming from the Atlantic. Bob Henson, meteorologist and program author at the climate change research center Yale Climate Connections, told Euronews that Ciarán appears to be a storm of the kind that typically occurs “once every few years in France and the UK”, but that it could also turn into an even rarer and more intense weather event.