It is a monthly gift from the central government: a fresh catalog with items from Domeinen Roerende Zaken. Online you can browse through hand-me-downs from Defense and confiscated vehicles. If you browse through the catalog often enough, you will automatically get a built-in radar on which lots you should take a closer look at. This BMW 3-series Convertible is such a lot.

The aftermarket headlights and the self-applied ‘Limited Edition’ sticker already reveal that the owner has made questionable choices. And we’re not even talking about the choices that led to the car being seized. Inside we see fake carbon fiber, cheap floor mats with red piping and of course diamond plate sports pedals.

Click laminate in the trunk?

Take a look in the trunk; We can’t quite see it due to the resolution of the photos, but it looks like someone used click laminate to convert the subwoofer and amplifier. The last plank didn’t fit quite right, so it is loose. And would those be real Brembo brake calipers on the rear axle?

The biggest reason to leave this BMW 3-series Convertible in good condition can be found in the back. From the steering wheel you can already see that the convertible has some moisture problems, but in the back seat it is a real party. This is a car you wouldn’t want to drive home yourself. By the way, mold can be cleaned quite easily with the right products. What you then have is a bad BMW, but a little less gross. Do you dare?