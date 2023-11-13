Although it probably still doesn’t convince fans.

The War Within is the next expansion for World of Warcraft.

Join the conversation

World of Warcraft is a video game known for multiple reasons, but among them being pioneers in being considered games as a service, a term that lately turns out to be very popular among various companies, such as PlayStation or Warner Bros. We could do an analysis of why it has managed to maintain itself over time, and that is that beyond being considered one of the best MMORPGs in history, this is thanks to the great support of Blizzard, which materializes both in continuous patches and in the launch of numerous expansions that have mostly convinced users.

Recently, during the celebration of BlizzCon 2023 we have learned new details about what is to come for this renowned title, something that comes precisely after much speculation about it. Specifically Three expansions have been presented: The War Within, Midnight and The Last Titanthe first of these being the one that interests us today.

This announcement has not been without controversy, and in this case They are based on early access that will be offered to people who buy the epic edition of this expansion, something we are seeing lately in many releases. As a result of this, Ion Hazzikostas, director of the game, wanted to clarify this decision a bit in an interview with PC Gamer.

It can benefit everyone

As we have already pointed out, Hazzikostas comments that “it is an industry-wide trend”, which is why it is normal that they pay some attention to it. “We want to make sure that we maximize the value of our expansion offerings, of these expansion packs,” were his specific words in this regard.

Likewise, he wanted to point out that the basic edition of this expansion, that is, the one that does not include early access, has also received new benefits. “It’s the same price as Dragonflight, includes the booster for everyone once again, and includes Dragonflight for those who don’t have it yet“, thus making it clear that they have included the previous expansion in the pack, for all those who have not purchased it yet.

As the director has also explained, this early access period is “aimed more at many players who may not have as much free time and not having the ability to take vacations from work”, something that is completely understandable, although at the same time it clearly bothers users of the basic edition.

Join the conversation