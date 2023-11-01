At least interesting statements. These are indeed news related to Pokémon and its official Collectible Card Game.

In The Guardian, an interview has been published with the director of the Pokémon TCG, Atsushi Nagashima, where he has shared his opinion about those who get cards from the game only to collect them and not to play. These have been his words:

Of course, many Pokémon card collectors never compete with their cards, but Nagashima doesn’t care. “I think Pokémon cards should be enjoyed in many different ways… so I think it’s okay for people to collect them and not play with them. I think the reason people love the card game is fundamentally because they love Pokémon, and for a lot of people it’s just fun to collect them. It is that essence that, as a child, you enjoy being outside, searching, capturing and playing,” she reflects. “That’s why I think (the TCG) has been so beloved throughout generations.

