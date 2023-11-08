Zelda fans are freaking out to discover that the director of the recently announced live-action The Legend of Zelda movie asked for an adaptation more than a decade ago.

The news of the week has come in the form of an announcement Nintendo. A live-action The Legend of Zelda movie produced by Sony is in the works. The live-action adaptation of one of the most legendary video game sagas will reach movie theaters in the future.

This surprising revelation has come accompanied by a few details. The film will be produced by Shigeru Miyamoto himself and Avi Arad for Sony Pictures, but also we have the director already established.

This will be Wes Ballwho you may know for being the director of the Maze Runner saga, as well as the new Kingdom of the Planet the Apes movie, which premieres in 2024 and recently released a trailer.

The Legend of Zelda movie was predicted 13 years ago by its director

Well, fans have discovered a truly surprising curiosity related to the director of the film project. It seems that Wes Ball is a fan of The Legend of Zeldato the point of asking for an adaptation years ago.

The director published a tweet 13 years ago that has aged really well requesting that a live-action film of The Legend of Zelda be made. Is it a coincidence that he ended up directing this project or very clear ideas?

Since I could never hope to have the opportunity to direct it… the next big Avatar-type movie with motion capture should be… THE LEGEND OF ZELDA, Ball wrote on Twitter in January 2010… It’s rained.

Obviously, fans have been amazed to discover this tweet. Many have been reassured knowing that the film rests in the hands of a fan of the saga, since Wes Ball has been playing a Zelda Tears of the Kingdom recientemente.

This was made clear on Elon Musk’s social network: I don’t have much free time these days, but I’ve been watching some of the latest Zelda news. The game is amazing. I knew it would be good, but it has surprised me so far. Really accessible. Great story. And incredible game mechanics.

Now all that remains is to know the cast. Who will give life to Link, Zelda, Ganondorf and the other distinctive characters of the Nintendo saga? A live-action adaptation are big words that go beyond the animation of Super Mario Bros. The Movie.

If you’re wondering what a Zelda movie should be like, you can’t miss how they have imagined this film in a Jim Henson style starting with Inside the Labyrinth. The result is truly nostalgic.