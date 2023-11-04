The Last of Us Factions is the multiplayer project of the franchise created by Naughty Dog, which seems to continue in development despite its internal and external problems at Sony PlayStation.

After The Last of Us Part 1 and The Last of Us Part 2 on PS4 and PS5, it seems that Naughty Dog could be with The Last of Us Part 3. But they also continue with the multiplayer called “factions”, one still in development.

The PlayStation Studios Developer seems to have confirmed – through the director in said game – that everything is still going and working on it; without further apparent details.

Vinit Agarwal has worked in several naughty dog ​​games and now he is still immersed in this multiplayer adventure, as can be read in a new tweet from this person who had not published anything since the end of August.

Taking advantage of the fact that he had completed Super Mario Bros. Wonder, he said: “I did it.” How difficult it has been, easily more than 300 Marios died in the process.

And so that this tweet can live in peace… yes, I’m still working on that game,” which indicates that he has not forgotten the project or those who read his tweets.

Many are still waiting for Naughty Dog cancels The Last of Us multiplayer projectbut it seems there is still a small team dedicated to the idea.

After Ellie and the mushroom in the game logo, it is clear that there is still hope

Agarwal was already excited about the game, describing it as one of the developer’s “biggest efforts ever” and “a dream.”

But since the beginning of the year they could have slowed down development because Bungie slightly doubted that the launch would maintain the interest of players.

For now it is unknown how many people are working on this game right now, to what extent it is still active, if The Last of Us Part 3 is a priority and even if they are with a new IP.

Best PS5 accessories you can buy

These are the best accessories you can buy if you already have a PlayStation 5 and want to get the most out of it.

See list

If we add to that that one of the key people left the study and that everything is “basically frozen”, anyone would think that they are moving forward despite the circumstances.

Of course, all of this is nothing more than speculation until Naughty Dog itself speaks officially and releases a statement on the matter.

Even though that him director of The Last of Us multiplayer project on PS5 confirms that he is still working on the gamewe will see how true this message can be for users.