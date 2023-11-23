The director of Scream 7, Christopher Landon, talks about the controversial dismissal of Melissa Barrera and assures that he had nothing to do with this.

Of being the movie most anticipated by movie lovers terror to be the most controversial. This is what has happened from one day to the next due to the controversial dismissal of Melissa Barrera, an actress who plays one of the main protagonists of the upcoming Scream 7.

The reason for this decision is due to the actress’s position on the conflict between Israel and Hamaswhere he has compared the conditions in Gaza to a concentration camp.

“Gaza is currently being treated like a concentration camp. Cornering everyone together, with nowhere to go, without electricity or water… People have learned nothing from our stories. And just like our stories, people continue to watch in silence how everything happens. THIS IS GENOCIDE AND ETHNIC CLEANSENESS,” Barrera shares in an Instagram story (via Comicbook).

Scream 7 director breaks his silence on Melissa Barrera’s firing

With fans baffled by the future of the franchise without its new leading actress, Christopher Landondirector of the new installment of the saga, has spoken out about the controversial dismissal of the actress and makes it clear to the followers of Scream that he had absolutely nothing to do with this decision.

“This is my statement,” he comments, followed by a broken heart emoji (via Discussing Film). “Everything stinks. Stop yelling. This was not my decision,” adds the director about Melissa Barrera not going to play Sam in the next installment of the franchise.

For its part, the study responsible for the dismissal, Spyglass, has released a statement in which it explains the reason why it has removed Melissa Barrera from Scream 7where he considers that the actress “has incited hatred” with her publication.

“We have zero tolerance for anti-Semitism or hate speech in any form.a, including false references to genocide, ethnic cleansing, Holocaust distortion, or anything that flagrantly crosses the line of hate speech,” the study details (via Discussing Film).

It is already known that studios often choose to remove their “controversial” actors from projects considering that their statements may have a negative impact on the product from the public once it is launched on the market.

However, perhaps this time Spyglass will backfire, as There have been many fans who have shown their discontent on the networks for firing Melissa Barrera and it is very likely that this will result in less attendance in the rooms as a sign of protest.

Things look very complicated for Christopher Landon, since Melissa Barrera is the “new Sidney Prescott” of the franchise since the fifth Scream movie and her role is very important because she is the daughter of Billy Loomis (the murderer of the first delivery) and has hallucinations with him, where he plays with the possibility that he will end up succumbing to his “psychotic side”.

That is why the character of Samso in all probability they will choose to select another actress to play the role, something that will not be particularly amusing to Barrera’s followers.

Be that as it may, We have to wait and see how events develop with Scream 7 now that Melissa Barrera is no longer going to be part of the popular saga Horror. What do you think of the decision made by the studio? Tell us your opinion on the topic in our comments section.