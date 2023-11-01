Ji Won Choi, director of Lies of P, reveals the first image of the DLC for the soulslike starring Pinocchio… which will also have a sequel.

Few games released this year are as special as Lies of P, the gothic soulslike starring Pinocchio, created by Korean studio Round8 (and published by NEOWIZ). In addition, it has become the new obsession of Bloodborne fans.

In Lies of Pour protagonist sets out in search of Geppetto through the city of Krat, overcoming all kinds of obstacles along the way.

The game now It has sold more than a million copies, with a commercial performance that is convincing NEOWIZ. Practically, we can confirm that Lies of P is already a success.

As such, already the existence of a sequel has been confirmed. The game director, Ji Won Choihas also finalized the first details of the future DLC.

We remember that Lies of P is one of the games available on Xbox Game Pass, so you can give it a ”free” try if you are subscribed to the service.

First image of the DLC and sequel confirmed

In a open letter on video (posted on YouTube), director Ji Won Choi has confirmed that they are working on a sequel to Lies of P. It still has no title or release window, but it is rumored that it will continue with the game’s post-credits scene.

It is the first time that it has been openly talked about the sequel to Lies of Pwhich until now was a rumor that sounded strong.

”Our top priority is developing the DLC and working on our sequel,” says Ji Won Choi. Now we just need to know the first details of Lies of P 2… which, perhaps, abandons the story of Pinocchio to the detriment of another.

About the DLC, the director of Lies of P has published the first official imagewhich invites us to think about a maritime setting (perhaps with the Titanic involved).

”I can promise you one thing: what I just showed you is just the tip of an iceberg,” says the director about the DLC teaser image.

Also, remember that Lies of P will receive a free update later this month. Among other news, will change some aspects of weapon crafting, the difficulty of combat or game mechanics how you dodge them.

Round8 and NEOWIZ also celebrate the success of Lies of P on a national level. It could change the future of the Korean video game industry in the next years.

Lies of P is available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One y PC. In addition, you can play this gothic soulslike at no additional cost on Xbox Game Pass, both on Xbox consoles and on Windows and mobile devices (via the cloud).