One of the highest-rated games of this year seems to be about to arrive on Xbox Series X|S. It has never been an exclusive title.

Baldur’s Gate 3 seems to arrive this year on Xbox Series X|S.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is being one of the most acclaimed titles of the year and of course, it will arrive on Xbox soon. A couple of days ago a release date circulated that had supposedly been leaked, now it has been one of the directors of Larian Studios, Michael Douse, who has denied this. Yeah, The release date on Microsoft consoles remains a mystery, although according to Douse himself, the game is scheduled for release before the end of 2023.

Michael Douse is the publishing director at Larian Studios, so we understand that he knows something about the game’s release date. In his response to this possible release date, the director has said that it would not be that day and that at the moment, they still do not have a clear day for the release. What he has confirmed is that They continue working to offer the best possible experience and hope to release Baldur’s Gate 3 this year.

2023 remains the target date for Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox

This has happened on your personal profile Twitter, it was there that the director of Larian Studios confirmed this information. As we have said, he has not only been content to confirm that the rumored date is not the official one, but has also stated that they are working to offer a perfect version of the game. They will not give a release date until they are clear that it can really come out on the day they set.

We’ll know the release date once we’re confident in the release version. The plan is still before the end of the year. The key takeaway here should be that we want a really good version that Xbox fans deserve. This means we’ll work on it until we’re happy to release it. — Very AFK (@Cromwelp) November 5, 2023

As you can see, any day you have read out there seems not to be the final one. For now there is not much more to offer for Xbox fans, just be attentive to the information that may appear in the future. What does seem clear is that the creators of Baldur’s Gate 3 are doing a great job to make the Xbox version truly spectacular and ensure that all fans are satisfied with the game.

