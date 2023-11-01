After sweeping PC and PlayStation 5, Larian Studios wants to close a glorious year with the launch of Baldur’s Gate III on Xbox Series X|S.

It’s one of the best games of the year, and also a huge surprise. Baldur’s Gate 3 has been in Steam Early Access for two years, and its players were pleasantly surprised by its quality. But we never expected such a resounding success.

On August 3, Larian Studios gave us a masterpiece of the RPG genre, on par with the two original Bioware games. Not for nothing is he a clear candidate to win the GOTY 2023.

A month later, the role-playing title based on Dungeons and Dragons did the same on PS5. Far from being an inferior version, The game works really well on the Sony consoleas we pointed out in our analysis.

And what about Xbox? Baldur’s Gate III is not exclusive to PlayStation, but the RPG has not yet debuted on Microsoft consoles. But he plans to do it before the end of the year.

Phil Spencer approved a non-coop split-screen release on Series Swhich was the main obstacle that prevented the landing of Baldur’s Gate 3 in the green stripe.

A very close launch

Larian Studios confirmed that Baldur’s Gate 3 would arrive this year on Xbox Series X|S. However, for more than a month the matter has not been discussed again.

This has led some to think that this version has been delayed to 2024. But this is not the case, and Larian Studios committed to Phil Spencer once they closed the cooperative issue in Series S.

When will we have the western RPG on Microsoft consoles? In the remaining two months of the year. There is no date yet, but there is good news from the director Swen Vincke.

Through his personal Twitter account, the director of Baldur’s Gate III has confirmed that the Xbox version is still planned for this year… and something else.

”The latest on Xbox – it is actively being tested and is still scheduled for this year. We will announce the exact release date when we are sure it will be ready.”

We already know that Larian is testing Baldur’s Gate 3 on Xbox Series X|S. This means that the launch could occur before December, and be a matter of weeks.

The studio behind Divinity: Original Sin does not want to screw up, and that is why they will not announce the release date until they verify that this version is up to par from what we saw on PC and PS5.

Curiously, we remember that Microsoft was able to get Baldur’s Gate 3 released directly on Xbox Game Pass, but They did not trust that the title would be a great success.

Baldur’s Gate 3 is available on PC and PlayStation 5. It will soon debut on Xbox Series X|S, only in digital format. We also remember that There is a physical edition of the game for PS5but the only way to get it is to import it (it’s a Japanese edition).