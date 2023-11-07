László Simon, director of the Hungarian National Museum in Budapest, was fired for failing to apply a hotly contested law in the country that prohibits showing LGBT+ content to minors under 18: Simon would not have prevented minors from accessing the World Press exhibition Photo, one of the most prestigious photojournalism competitions in the world. Five photos by the Filipino photojournalist Hannah Reyes Morales present in the exhibition portray a community of elderly people belonging to the LGBT+ community, but a contested Hungarian law prohibits addressing issues related to homosexuality in public contexts frequented by minors.

The law was approved about two years ago by the far-right government of Viktor Orbán, who in recent years has governed the country in an increasingly authoritarian manner and has progressively limited the rights of people from the LGBT+ community. The Hungarian government had determined that the exhibition violated the law after a report from the far-right MP Dóra Dúró: the museum responded by placing a notice at the entrance to the exhibition and on its website saying that the exhibition was forbidden to minors.

Simon had previously been undersecretary of Culture for the Ministry of Education, but had been removed due to disagreements with the minister, and also a parliamentarian for Fidesz, Prime Minister Orbán’s right-wing party, a position from which he resigned following the appointment as director of the National Museum.

