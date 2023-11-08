We have all asked ourselves, or should ask ourselves, a question from time to time: am I happy in my job? Stress or anxiety at work is a common problem, but reluctance or fear of quitting can end in the feared burnout or simply unhappiness.

If you are in this situation, don’t worry: There is a viral method that can help you with the answer. Is it time to change jobs?

Psychology is complicated, we get used to anything, we deceive ourselves, and perhaps we do not have enough career guidance or a human resources department to guide us. What we do have are friends and family, and it is there, when we communicate with them, where we can find clues: to know if we are satisfied with our work, if, ultimately, that is the place.

Welcome to the Dinner Test to find out if you should change jobs. You don’t fit in with that company, nor does it fit in with you, but the only one you don’t seem to realize is you. Your family knows that you have always wanted to start and set up that dream business. Your friends send you Infojobs offers from time to time. That potential partner proposes to you, you can always be entrepreneurs together.

But, with what it cost you to enter this company and fit in How do you leave that secure job that has cost you so much to get? You are already used to day-to-day work, you are happy, you pay the bills, you know what you will do tomorrow. Are you sure you’re not fooling yourself?

Test yourself. We are not talking about preparing a resignation letter and requesting a voluntary resignation right now, nor about starting to look for jobs now. Just for you to analyze something. It is the method of this TikTok user: @Selfmademillennial, who helps his followers with work advice: the next time you are having dinner with your friends and loved ones, pay attention to what you say.

According to Business Insider, most people do not have a healthy relationship with their work, and 8 out of 10 would accept a pay cut if it meant being happier. The important thing to know if you are in that situation is what you say that day. at dinner when they ask you how work is.

How do you know if you have to change jobs?

Anyone has a bad day, it’s not a matter of categorizing them for that reason either. Now, if the reality is that You can’t help but complain about your boss constantly in those moments of confidence, or about how little time you have, or about your low salary, or about how much you hate that 6:00 p.m. traffic jam, or how that workload affects your mental health, perhaps you are not in the right place

You will then have to start making a decision, there is no reason to panic. Maybe it’s time, you have to look at possible companies, think about new ways to make a living, make new work relationships, come up with new projects or think about your future new job. Maybe you’re a better fit as a freelancer?

The job market is tough, and that is something that current generations know well. Years ago, it may have been easier to enter companies than to stay for a lifetime, to get promoted, or there was greater resilience—or resignation to a comfortable life.

Some say they simply have no commitment, others say they have a commitment to their well-being. The truth is that a new job or employment contract or even new colleagues can be synonymous with your happiness.

The opportunities are there, and if planned, changes are possible: nothing is certain, nor is anything worth more than yourself. Not deceiving yourself and establishing priorities can be the first loss to happiness. Next time you’re in this situation, take the dinner test and listen to yourself, that’s all it’s about.