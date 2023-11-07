The lawyer Cándido Conde-Pumpido, son of the president of the Constitutional Court with whom he shares a first and last name, has been denounced for an alleged sexual assault. The complaint comes from a woman whom he had met in a cocktail bar and with whom he had spent a few days at his house. According to the defendant’s lawyer, Ricardo Álvarez-Ossorio, after spending a few days at home with her, Cándido invited her to leave and at that moment the woman threatened to “ruin her life.” She later called 091 and said that she had been the victim of a rape, after which the lawyer was arrested.

The judge released Conde-Pumpido after viewing the images from the security cameras of the defendant’s house that did not agree with the story provided by the alleged victim.

This event has also made many eyes focus on Lara Dibildos. The actress and presenter had a romantic relationship with Cándido that lasted about 5 months and which she put an end to after the summer. Lara alleged difficulties in living together, although according to journalist Gema López she could be thinking about resuming the relationship. An idea that she would have now discarded after the lawyer’s arrest.

After the arrest of his ex-partner Lara Dibildos did not want to speak out. Espejo Público collaborator Laura Fa says that the last days of the relationship between Lara and Cándido were very turbulent, they argued strongly and in front of people: “one of the last fights was on a train,” she points out.

Laura Fa points out that Lara Dibildos’ friends “were quite terrified that this would get worse because they didn’t like the type of relationship they had or his type of life.” “Lara’s entourage has told him that this guy is a scoundrel and that he should not trust him.”