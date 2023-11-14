After a couple of years extending the end of the anime, the long-awaited special has finally arrived with certain changes compared to the Attack on Titan manga

Since its initial release in 2021, the ending of Attack on Titan (AOT) has been a topic of fervent debate among fans. The anime series, in its final episode, has not only faithfully followed the manga but has also introduced crucial adjustments, seeking to more accurately reflect the definitive vision of Hajime Isayama, its creator. These changes, far from being mere alterations, deepen the plot and enhance the personalities and motivations of the characters, particularly key figures such as Eren and Armin.

An apocalypse more alive than ever

In a scene exclusive to the anime, the devastation caused by the Titans is shown with unprecedented rawness, displaying the terror of Eren’s actions in unprecedented detail. This graphic representation not only visually impacts but also enriches the context of the story, leading the viewer to a deeper understanding of the horrors that transcend the battle on Eren’s back.

Armin’s reaction to Eren’s revelation in the anime is one of the most significant changes. Armin’s surprise and anger, shown later in the animated series, authentically resonate with his sense of justice, marking a contrast to the more restrained version in the manga. This twist is not only true to Armin’s character but also adds a layer of complexity to his moral dilemma.

Uncertainty and hope: The future of Paradis

The series concludes with a scene showing Armin, Annie, and others on a ship heading to Paradis, discussing their likely destination. Unlike the manga, where the protection of Historia is mentioned, the anime leaves this question up in the air, adding a tone of uncertainty and danger to its peace mission.

A dynamic visual narrative

The anime is not limited to being an exact copy of the manga; introduces alterations in the order of some scenes and expands others, especially those loaded with action. These changes not only add excitement but also improve the narrative pace, especially in the final battle sequences, where the confrontation between Armin, Mikasa and the Attack Titan reaches its climax.

Rebuilding from the ashes

The anime shows Levi and other characters in the process of post-war reconstruction, a subtle but powerful change that reflects the continued effort and time needed to heal the wounds left by the conflict.

Final words between Eren and Armin

In one of the biggest divergences from the manga, the anime extends and deepens the final dialogue between Eren and Armin. This scene not only changes the dynamic between both characters but also alters the environment, presenting them in a river of blood, symbolizing the consequences of their actions.

A new paradigm for History

Historia’s shift in perspective in the anime offers a counterpoint to her more nihilistic tone in the manga, reflecting learning and renewed hope after surviving the Rumbling.

The uncertain future of Paradis

The conclusion of the series in the anime suggests an endless cycle of conflicts and rebirths, a dystopian future that goes beyond what was shown in the manga. This futuristic vision, which shows a boy and his dog approaching the giant tree, not only confirms fans’ suspicions but also raises profound questions about the cyclical nature of history and war. This ending, open to interpretation, invites viewers to reflect on the long-term consequences of the decisions made by the characters, especially Eren.