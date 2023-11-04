loading…

A Palestinian flag is removed from a building after being installed alongside an Israeli flag by supporters of a two-state solution in Ramat Gan, Israel, June 1, 2022. Photo/AP

GAZA – Two State Solution and Three State Solution are two solutions launched by the UN in order to create peace in the Middle East, more specifically peace between Israel and Palestine.

Israel and Palestine are known for their never-ending conflict. Because every time there is an agreement for a peace solution, it will always be opposed by both parties because it is considered one-sided.

Arabs consider that the Two State Solution and Three State Solution are US-made solutions that burden Palestine and always support Israel.

Thus, it is considered that these two solutions will not be able to restore peace in the two areas that are always in conflict even though they have been realized.

Before discussing the Two State Solution and Three State Solution peace, it would be good to understand the two solutions proposed by the UN.

Two State Solution

Reporting from Britannica, in 1993 the Israeli government and the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) agreed on a plan to implement a two-state solution as part of the Oslo Agreement, which led to the formation of the Palestinian Authority (PA).

The two-state solution proposes a framework for resolving the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by establishing two states for two peoples, namely Israel for the Jewish people and Palestine for the Palestinian people.

Palestine will gain autonomy and control an area that includes the West Bank and Gaza Strip, with the capital in East Jerusalem. While Israel will control the rest.

However, this solution ended in failure after in 2009 great disappointment began to emerge from the Palestinian side. Where in opinion polls it is stated that 60% of Palestinians want all of Israel’s territory.

In a poll published in 2021 by the Palestinian Center for Policy and Survey Research revealed that only 39% of Palestinians support a two-state solution.