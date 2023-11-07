The vampire powers of Diablo 4 They are one of the great novelties of the Season of Blood. This season 2 allows us to enhance ourselves with a series of extra skills that provide differential values ​​to each class.

However, one of them is standing out above any other, to the point that equipping it in any Diablo 4 class allows you to kill dozens of enemies at a time. This is the trick that has begun to become popular during season 2:

The Diablo 4 season 2 trick to destroy any wave of enemies in seconds with all classes

We refer to vampire power “Hemomancia“which makes Your attacks deal up to 80.0% of your maximum health as physical damage to nearby enemies.. This effect can occur once every 4 s.

You also heal yourself for 1.0% of your maximum health for each enemy that takes damage in this way. All of this makes him the most broken vampire power of season 2 in combination with a few other aspects.

The effect of equipping this power if you have a lot of life is delete from the map almost any enemy that appears every 4 seconds. The more life you have and manage to gather through your equipment, the more damage you will cause to the point of not even having to fight.

